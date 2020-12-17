The Buffalo Bulls have ran for more yards and touchdowns per outing than any other college football team this year, but few scoring plays have exhilarated players and coaches quite like the one that came in the closing minutes of the regular season finale at UB Stadium.
Tajay Ahmed, a sophomore walk-on from Lockport, took his first collegiate hand-off and charged 44 yards for the final score in No. 23 Buffalo’s 56-7 victory against Akron, setting the highest margin of victory for UB’s Division I FBS era.
“That was the highlight of my night,” said UB’s star running back Jaret Patterson, the All-America candidate who tied an NCAA record earlier in the day by surpassing 1,000 yards in the season’s fifth game.
“His first career carry and he takes it to the house, you can’t be happier for guys like that,” UB coach Lance Leipold said. “He’s a great young man. He’s got a smile on his face all the time.”
The explosive scoring play was something the Bulls have gotten used to seeing from Ahmed running with the scout team during practice.
“When preparation meets opportunity this is what happens!” graduate assistant Mike Peters wrote in a postgame retweet of Ahmed’s highlight play. “Finishes runs like these everyday in practice on scout O, nothing new! Almost jumped through the press box out of excitement for you my man.”
“So happy for (Ahmed) who would do anything for this team,” special teams analyst Neil Herman tweeted. “Seeing our guys response to the success of others is what makes this team so special.”
Legacy player
Ahmed was named Niagara Gazette Player of the Year in 2016 after he rushed for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns in leading Starpoint to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class A championship game.
He is the first Starpoint alumnus to score a touchdown in a Division I football game since Rob Housler scored four touchdowns for UTEP from 1985-88.
After spending a season at Canada Prep Academy, Ahmed walked on at UB in the spring of 2018. He played on special teams in five games as a freshman.
Last week’s touchdown run “really felt good,” Ahmed said, “because it was my first time scoring back home since high school.”
Back home, Ahmed is continuing a legacy his father established at UB.
Chaz Ahmed tallied more than 2,000 yards, 100 receptions and a half dozen touchdowns as a wide receiver and kick returner for the Bulls from 1987-90. He was named team MVP as a senior after finishing with 927 yards and four touchdowns. Playing at the D-III level against mostly D-II competition, Ahmed’s 59 catches that season stood as the school record for eight years.
His 13 receptions in a game against Mercyhurst are a team record for wideouts, matched only in 2007 by a running back, Niagara Falls native James Starks, and his 175 receiving yards that day rank ninth on UB’s all-time single game list.
“Knowing that my dad was a star receiver at UB and I’m playing at UB now, that means a lot to me,” Tajay said. “We share in the excitement.”
Chaz almost missed his son’s touchdown run on TV because he thought the Bulls had put in a different back to get the closeout carries.
“I didn’t see him come in the game and when I saw a kid running down the field, I didn’t pay much attention because I thought it wasn’t CJ,” Chaz said, using Tajay’s family nickname, short for Chaz Jr.
“As soon as I saw that No. 25 and Ahmed in there, my wife and I were screaming and going crazy, just thanking God for the opportunity,” Chaz said. “Family and friends were calling us all night.”
Chaz teases his son about being “spoiled” by the D-I amenities UB football has acquired over the years. His teams played home games at Kunz Field, and they didn’t have an indoor practice facility, dedicated weight room, state-of-the-art locker room enjoyed by the current players, nor anywhere near the amount of media exposure and team swag.
“When I played, we got one pair of cleats from the team,” he said. “Now, my son gets shirts, sweaters, hats, sneakers, cleats, anything and everything. My son appreciates it because he’s not used to it. And I say, man, me neither.”
Chaz is proud of the dedication his son has given to his football career, from the early days playing for the Buffalo Vets little league up through four years on the Starpoint varsity and a prep year, to earning his spot on a D-I roster.
“He’s a smart kid, on and off the field,” Chaz said. “He’s strong. He’s fast. He works hard. And the proof is in the pudding. One carry, he took it to the house. And all we want for him is to continue getting the oppportunity to show what he can do.”
Hard worker
In order to help pay his way through school as a non-scholarship player, Tajay worked at Wal-Mart during his freshman season, sometimes going straight from the third shift to an early UB practice.
“I try to make some money to help my family out here and there,” said Ahmed, adding he still works about 10-15 hours for a family friend during the season.
“Sometimes it gets a little rough because you’re doing a lot, with working, school and football,” he said. “I’ll get tired, but once I’m at football, it’s all worth it. That is what makes me happy. Once I’m practicing or lifting weights, it doesn’t matter if I only get two hours of sleep. I’ll still be happy and you won’t even notice that I’m tired.”
On the practice field, Ahmed plays an important role for the scout team, emulating the coming opponent’s running backs and kick returners, often alongside his former Starpoint quarterback Aaron Chase.
“On the scout team, I take pride in trying to make our defense better,” Ahmed said. “The better I do running the ball against the No. 1 defense, the better it is for game day. I make it a habit to finish all of my runs.”
Teaming with Chase again “makes it fun because we already have a connection,” Ahmed said. “Sometimes we might talk trash a little bit. Having him around is just more comfort because you already know the guy from playing with him.”
Ahmed initially switched positions, going to defensive back during his freshman season, before the Bulls moved him back to offense this year. During the few weeks of spring practices UB held prior to the pandemic, Ahmed doubled his workload.
“It’s fun, but you’ve got to put in a lot of work,” he said. “Making sure you watch film on both sides of the ball. Trying to make it to both meetings. I try to be available wherever they need me. If they need me to practice at DB again until guys get healthy, I can do both.”
When he’s not on the field, Ahmed studies his All-MAC teammates, Patterson and Kevin Marks.
“It’s like watching history,” Ahmed said. “It’s watching a legacy. The things they both can do, it’s something that when I’m old, I’ll tell my kids about it. I learn from watching them and it’s only going to make me better.
“When I’m watching them play, I always ask what they see and tell them what I’m seeing. Jaret is a real cool guy. He’s always been helping me since day one. I really follow JP and try to see how he does things. He does everything the right way. He works hard, he watches film, he knows how to take care of his body. He teaches me so I can follow in the same steps.”
Waiting his turn behind the best backfield tandem in the country, Ahmed stays ready for action.
“That’s the one thing the coaches always tell us,” he said. “I stay ready, and once my name was called, I was ready for my opportunity.”
