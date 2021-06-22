The first annual Niagara County Scratch Golf Championship will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lockport Town & Country Club.
The event, thought up by retired Lockport optometrist Paul DeLange, is the first of its kind in Niagara County. It is open to players who reside or belong to clubs in the county and hold a single-digit handicap with the hopes of naming Niagara County's top golfer.
DeLange said around 20 players have committed to playing so far, though he'd like to bump that number up a handful if possible.
"We're hoping to get six foursomes," DeLange said. "Low gross is the 18-hole score and there will be a champion. The winner will get a beautiful trophy, and there's $1,000 in pro shop prizes."
The trophy, the Robert A. DeLange Cup, is named for Paul's father, a longtime local golfer. A plaque displaying the winner will be permanently displayed in the Lockport Town & CC clubhouse.
Cost is $95 and includes greens fees and cart. For more information or to register, call Paul at 572-1909.
"I've had the idea a long time, I just never acted on it," DeLange said. "We're kind of remote out here in Niagara County. ... We're hopeful that we're going to get it off the ground this year."
