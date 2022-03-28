Falls legend Tim Winn bullish over St. Bonaventure NIT run

It has been 22 years since Tim Winn and St. Bonaventure put Kentucky on the ropes in a double-overtime thrill fest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That was Winn’s final collegiate game, but he never really left St. Bonaventure.
The former LaSalle High School superstar dabbled in professional basketball for a while but ended up in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was a fresh start, though with plenty of familiar faces.
Winn, like many others, was lured south by St. Bonaventure alumnus Kevin Ryan, who owns a staffing consultant company in the area, in 2009. Winn works in information technology at a bank and just started a basketball training company.
But he still keeps a close eye on the Bonnies and it’s easy, since there are roughly 300 alumni in the Charlotte area and more than 500 in the state. Aside from New York’s neighboring eastern states Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, only Florida (1,300) and Virginia (850) have more St. Bonaventure alumni, according to the school's website.
There are plenty of options to find a local restaurant for a watch party, but when someone asked if one would be available for the NIT semifinals against Xavier at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Charlotte alumni chapter’s Facebook page, the response was succinct: “They will all be at the game.”
For St. Bonaventure fans, it’s hard to decipher a difference between the NIT and March Madness. There’s still a trophy at stake and they want it badly.
“Everyone that graduated from St. Bonaventure has their chest poked out right now,” Winn said. “They’re walking around with pride. They’re in a hurry to get to Madison Square Garden. It’s a big deal for us. It’s definitely on the level of going to the NCAA Tournament.”
The NIT was once college basketball’s premier postseason tournament, but as the NCAA Tournament expanded, the NIT dwindled and became the destination for teams that just missed out on meeting the March Madness standards. The entire tournament was once played in Madison Square Garden, but the Bonnies could be playing the final semifinal game in the country’s most prestigious venue.
Winn got to take the court as the Garden as a junior in 1999 when St. Bonaventure faced Fordham as part of the second game of a doubleheader with St. John’s and Duke, which went on to the national championship game.
“There’s nothing to compare it to from an energy perspective,” Winn said. “You walk into the place and something just moves you different. I could play there every day of the week.”
It’s easy to see why Winn and his St. Bonaventure brethren scoff at the idea of the NIT being a meaningless endeavor. The Bonnies have a rich tradition in the tournament and have appeared 17 times, the first coming in 1951. They won it all in 1977.
Winn’s St. Bonaventure team played in the NIT in 1998, and despite a 12-point loss to Vanderbilt in the first round, he was excited to play in the postseason. It was the start of four postseason tournaments in five years after one in the previous 20.
“You add in the team a few years prior with Dave Vanterpool and Shandue McNeill and those were two of the first opportunities to play in the postseason in what felt like a million years,” Winn said. “It was a big deal for us. We never look at it as second place. We looked at it as a step in the right direction.”
Once in a while Winn and St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt will exchange text messages, but he prefers to allow the coaches and players space during the season. When Winn played, he didn’t take many calls from people outside the team, so he is reciprocating.
Much has been made of the current starting five for the Bonnies, all of whom are seniors — including Section VI all-time leading scorer Dominick Welch — and account for 90% of the team’s points and 88% of the minutes played.
A chance at a third NCAA Tournament bid as a group ended in a crushing fashion when their top free-throw shooter Kyle Lofton missed a pair with 1.7 seconds left in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.
Winn knows what it’s like to end his career in a devastating scenario, but his team did it in the NCAA Tournament, on the grandest stage in the sport. So, he can understand why continuing to play is meaningful for the current team.
“You never want a last game. These are guys who have grown to be your brothers and blood couldn’t make us any closer,” Winn said. “... The guys I played with were at my wedding. We still spend time together. It’s a lifetime thing. I would have stayed at St. Bonaventure forever if they let me, just because of how great the experience was.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
