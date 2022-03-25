Ex-UFC champ, Niagara Falls native Rashad Evans turns focus to mental health awareness

Rashad Evans has been known as an athlete and a world-renowned fighter. But he learned the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and Hall of Fame were accolades, not an identity.
When the Niagara Falls native retired in June 2018, his most difficult bout was grappling with who he wanted to be as a person and what he wanted to do with the remainder of his life. That’s when he decided he wanted to help people, spiritually and mentally.
Evans has always enjoyed drawing and the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to rekindle his passion. He also began digging into non-fungible tokens — individualized digital products — and found a way to tie it all together.
By the middle of April, Evans hopes to launch Rashad Evans’ MetaToads Gang Official NFT Collection, with the idea of using his artwork to “build a community that will bring attention to mental awareness.”
The MetaToads Gang will feature a collection of 10,000 NFTs. Evans will hold monthly hangouts on live video, monthly free giveaways with signed merchandise and opportunities to join him at a variety of events. Part of the proceeds will go to mental health organizations.
“Being able to break down some of the stereotypes and barriers that a lot of people may face when confronting this issue was something I wanted to address with this collection of NFTs,” Evans said. “I want to provide a platform for people to talk. But not only that, I want to create a community that people can join and be a part of.”
Evans lost his final five fights in the UFC, the final coming in June 2018 via knockout by Anthony Smith in 53 seconds. He was not spiritually invested in the fights and he wanted to understand on a deeper level.
So he tried 5-MeO-DMT, a vaporized drug cultivated from dried venom secreted by the Bufo alvarius toad. Within one minute of inhalation, it can provide hallucinogenic experiences that last an average of 20 minutes and as long as 90 minutes, but certain studies have shown it can ease anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Classified a Schedule 1 drug, it is illegal in the United States.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is known to have used the drug and found it life-changing. Evans shared a similar sentiment.
“It showed me a lot about life and a deeper connection that we all share that we don’t even know,” Evans said. “At the time I was going through a lot of depression and uncertainty and being able to have that experience started to pull me out of it. It started to help me ask the right questions to arrive at an answer that was able to make the mental gains I needed.”
Based on his experiences with “the Toad,” Evans has considered donating some of the proceeds of his NFT collection to Unlimited Sciences, which uses “data-based methods to collect data from people using psychedelics in the real world,” per its website.
Evans says he has also looked into working with Johns Hopkins and the UFC for studies based on using psychedelics with depression, anxiety and concussions.
Because Evans — who returned to the octagon in Eagle Fighting Championship with a win over Gabriel Checco on Jan. 28 — was in a results-centric profession, his highs (wins) brought extreme jubilation and losses delivered extreme lows.
“One thing we found with psychedelics is that it offers perspective,” Evans said. “You’re not thinking the same way you normally think, but it also offers a mental reprieve, where you see yourself, see your actions, see what’s going on from a different perspective — from that perspective you’re able to problem-solve from there.”
Foremost in Evans’ charge to aid in mental health awareness is his attempt to build a community for those struggling. The utilities that come along with owning an NFT potentially include joining him at a UFC fight or another event or sharing “an experience with some medicine.”
When Evans has one of his “experiences,” he does so in a group. They sit in a circle and have what he calls a “share-emony” — people talk about what they hope to get from the medicine and he often hears similar struggles to his own.
“The more you hear them talk, the more you hear similarities with things that have been going on in your life,” Evans said. “Even if one of your intentions wasn’t what they were speaking about, you will get that bilateral cross-pollination with how they come and how they were able to solve their issue.”
A recent trip home to Niagara Falls reaffirmed the drive of Evans — who currently resides near Boca Raton, Florida — to bring hope back to the community because it helped form him into the person and athlete he became.
“I love being home and the older that I am, the more I appreciate it,” Evans said. “But there’s an element of sadness there. People are uncertain and don’t have the motivation and desire to dream big and do big. I want to bring hope home. I want to bring hope to Western New York. … I pale in comparison to the people I grew up around.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
