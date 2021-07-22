As many know in the Niagara Frontier region, the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club has built quite a name for itself over the years. Some of the world’s best amateur golfers have adventured to the top of the hill to play in Lewiston’s prestigious summer classic. Better yet, some of those participating amateurs have then grown and become part of the PGA.
While some of the best amateurs have stormed into Lewiston this week for the 62nd edition of the Porter Cup, there are two young bloods who did not have a far hike to NFCC for round one Thursday.
Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti and Lewiston’s Rocco Randazzo both competed in their first Porter Cups on Thursday afternoon.
Randazzo, who is entering 11th grade at Lewiston-Porter High School this fall, is the top guy for the Lancers golf team. The sophomore at the time helped lead the team to a second place finish with a 77 at this past fall’s Niagara Frontier League tournament. Randazzo also competed in the Section VI tournament in the spring, carding an 81 on the first 18 and 39 on the last nine.
Delisanti, a Niagara Wheatfield High School Class of ’21 graduate who plans to attend Valparaiso and play golf, had quite the storied high school career. The Falcons’ golfer won the NFL tournament four times, including with a 69 his freshman year. He also won the Section VI tournament this past spring with a low score of 109 (73 on first 18, 36 on last nine). Additionally, he has won the Buffalo District Golf Association tournament back-to-back years and was the youngest winner of the tourney.
Despite their young ages, the duo brings a lot of golf experience to the Porter Cup, but for the two, it’s surreal to play in a tournament where the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and many others have come through.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Delisanti said. “I’ve been watching guys, when I first came out here since I was probably seven or eight years old, who went and finished top of the leaderboard and they’re on the tour now. So it’s pretty cool.”
Randazzo added, “The first two holes, I had a couple people I know here, so the nerves got to me a little bit, but I settled in after that and it was a good day.”
While both players had excitement, their high school coaches were equally ecstatic for the two’s opportunity.
Lew-Port golf coach Scott Townsend said, “I’m excited for Rocco. It’s every local kid’s dream to play in the Porter Cup. He’s obviously familiar with the tournament being so close and I’m thrilled he has the opportunity.”
Niagara Wheatfield coach Tim Codd added, “It’s so awesome to see. Anthony has worked so hard for this. He’s set high goals and it’s really paying off for him now.”
For any golfer, some may get nerves when they step to the tee in general. Delisanti and Randazzo, at a young age, get to step up to the tee and battle with some of the world’s best, which for some could be quite the intimidating task.
“It’s nice that it’s at your home course, but the fans do come out and you still feel nerves no matter what,” Randazzo said.
Despite a slight acknowledgement of the fans presence, Delisanti added, “I try my best not to really think about it and that it’s just a regular round of golf, really.”
Both of the coaches agreed, that each had great mental capabilities pertaining to the sport.
“I don’t think he’s really intimidated by the golfers,” Codd said. “In golf you really play against the course. Anthony, dating back to when he was in seventh grade, always did an awesome job of just playing golf and focusing on each shot.”
Townsend added, “Sure, I could see a little intimidation with some big amateurs, but Rocco has played in big tournaments. When he was at the Section VI tournament he was in a very good group and he handled it well. He just has an ability to just play everything out of his mind and it’s outstanding. His mental abilities are great.”
During round one, the duo had fair shares of good holes and bad holes, which could be expected in a Porter Cup debut. But with each good shot, it gave a glimpse of how bright a future the two have with the sport.
On 18, Delisanti missed a hole-in-one by around a foot, finishing strong for birdie and a 3-over 73. Randazzo had a stellar birdie on hole two and smoothly finished with par on 18 to close out a 4-over 74 round.
Both players were somewhat frustrated at the end of their rounds, knowing they left certain shots behind, but at the end of the day, the duo’s presence shined a bright light onto the local youth golf scene.
“It truly is great,” Townsend said. “The NFL has been good for years and Anthony has been the focal point of the league. These guys being here and competing in the Porter Cup gives the league some notoriety and a sense of pride. Additionally, it gives these young guys coming up something to shoot for in the future. The two are just really hard workers.”
Codd added, “It’s really good. Both have worked incredibly hard to get where they’re at. Both of them are at the top of the standings in our league this past season and they both deserve everything they get in golf, because they have worked so hard to do so.”
While Randazzo and Delisanti both agreed it felt great to represent their schools this week, they understood how important a tournament like the Porter Cup can be for their progression.
“I kinda like the intimidation factor. It’s really more of your mental game out here,” Delisanti said. “Everyone’s game out here is really good, so it’s more of just building on your mental game and your focus for sure.”
Randazzo added, “Just playing with greater competition always pushes you to be better.”
Randazzo and Delisanti will be back in action for round two today. Both, round two and three will be played.
Randazzo tees off at 8:20 a.m., while Delisanti is off and running at 8:50 a.m.
