COVID-19 claims another Porter Cup tournament

Make it a clean sweep for COVID-19 this summer at Niagara Falls Country Club.
The Porter Cup Executive Committee announced Wednesday that this year’s Senior Porter Cup, scheduled for Sept. 9-11, has been cancelled because of continued travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus had already claimed the women's and men's tournaments earlier this summer.
“With bridges to Canada closed for the foreseeable future and Governor Cuomo’s recent addition of ten more states to the quarantine list we stood to lose approximately 70 players and we simply could not have a viable tournament with the number of players that would leave available” Senior Porter Cup tournament directors PJ Alterio and Dave Silver said in a joint statement.
“We were really looking forward to this year’s event as we were planning a tribute to the late Fred Silver (Dave’s father) but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.” Alterio added.
Fred Silver, the Senior Porter Cup founder and previous tournament director, passed away suddenly Oct. 9, 2019 shortly after winning the Legends Division of the 2019 Senior Tournament.
Similar to the Women’s and Men’s Porter Cup, the Senior event is scheduled to resume in 2021.
•••
There was some good news out of NFCC as two players, Fred Gadawski and Sal Manente, knocked holes-in-one over the weekend.
Gadawski tamed the tricky 18th on Saturday, hitting an 8-iron 130 yards for the fourth ace of his career. He was playing with Anthony Eugeni, Pete Murray and Ron Appoloney.
Manente aced the 148-yard 12th with an 8-iron of his own Sunday while playing with Al Paonessa, Mark Gabriele and Dave Brundage.
Niagara Frontier GC
• Leigh-Ann Hildreth and Rebecca Josefiak won the 2020 Ladies Invitational with a two-round total of 150, 12 strokes clear of the field. Jane Andrews and Margie Bullis placed second at 162.
Flight winners were as follows: Paula Creamer — Amy Birmingham and Kim Gurski; Christie Kerr — Lynn Schroeder and Andrea Schroeder; Lexi Thompson — Jennifer Hill and Elizabeth Gilbert; Michelle Wie — Laura DiBacco and Megan Donovan; Brooke Henderson — Madeline Angelo and Christine Weeks; Stacey Lewis — Kathy Ruggiero and Kim Kargatis; Lydia Ko — Nardene Bradt and Theone Oblamski.
• Paula and Jim Roscetti claimed the 2020 Mr. and Mrs. Club Championships with a two-person best ball score of 57.
Laura and Anthony DiBacco placed second with a 60, while there was a tie for third at 62 between one set of Donovans, Megan and Kyle; the Cooks, Janet and Kurt; and more Donovans, Gerri and Gerry.
WNYPGA Junior Tour
• Lockport's Natalie Wasik placed second in the Girls 9-Hole division Tuesday at Livingston CC, carding a 27-over 62.
Wilson's Lillie Sanborn tied for third in the Girls 16-18 division, finishing at 22-over 94.
• Sanborn was sixth in the same division Monday with a 28-over 102 at Lancaster CC.
Niagara Falls' Brie Scozzafava placed seventh the same day in the Girls 13-15 division at 43-over 117.
Lucas Matyevich, of North Tonawanda, finished 14th in the Boys 13-15 division with a 24-over 96.
WNYPGA WNYAA
Dillon Hayes, of Tan Tara GC, tied for fifth at the July 17 stroke play tournament at Shorewood CC. He shot a 3-over 75. Zach Farkas of The Park CC won with an even 72.
BASEBALL
12U NF Rapids start 3-1
Albeit later than anticipated due to COVID-19, the Niagara Falls Rapids 12-and-under baseball team started its season Jan. 11-12 in the Orchard Park Little League Tournament.
In the team’s first game versus Twin Tier Pride, the Rapids were down 10-5 going into the last inning. The team scratched and clawed and managed to make it 10-9. With the bases loaded, Jonathan Touma tied the game with a base hit up the middle. The next batter, Anthony Littere, was hit by a pitch to seal the comeback win, 11-10. Additionally, Cam Gruarin and Cole Walton had two hits each while Payton Hutchinson scored three runs and played well defensively at second base.
In game two, the Rapids defeated All Around Baseball, 12-4. Littere and Gruarin combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Nick Ligammari went 3 for 3 with two triples and four RBIs. Gruarin also helped himself in the box with two doubles and two RBIs.
After rain outs scrapped Saturday evening's games, the tournament was reseeded and the Rapids advanced to the championship bracket. The Rapids opened Sunday versus the Clarence Angels, coached by Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams.
The team was down 4-0 early but fought back in the third inning. Gruarin hit a two-run double to cut the lead in half, then Ligammari hit the first over-the-fence home run in Rapids team history. Despite the comeback, the Angels prevailed, 6-4.
The season continued the following Wednesday as the Rapids began their Boys of Summer League schedule. The Rapids got back on track with a 15-4 victory over the WNY Prospects. Ligammari continued his hot streak at the plate with two grand slams and eight RBIs, while Littere, Hutchinson, Walton and Peter Carlo added two hits apiece. On the mound, Littere and Adam Perry combined on a six-hitter.
