Course plays rough to open Senior Porter Cup

LEWISTON — Kevin VandenBerg had never played the Niagara Falls Country Club course until a practice round on Tuesday.
It didn't take him long to figure it out as he shot a 1-under 69 Wednesday for a one-stroke lead over Steve Maddalena in the first round of the 32nd Senior Porter Cup. He was the only player to break par among the 42 players in the Senior Division for golfers 55 to 64.
VandenBerg and the rest of the 84-man field had to wait five hours to tee off as persistent rain throughout the early morning hours led to another cleanup job for Dave Meteer's grounds crew. Seven weeks ago the crew spent a day and a half preparing the course for the first round of the men's tournament after a storm of Biblical proportions left deep pools of water all over the layout and flooded the men's locker room.
This time there was no flooding but the bunkers had to be pumped out and it was 1 p.m. before the format was switched to a shotgun start.
"I hit the driver really well today," VandenBerg said. "I kept it in play. I only had bogeys on the two par 3s on the front. I bogeyed four, birdied five, bogeyed seven, birdied eight and birdied 18. So it was, I wouldn't say it was a blah round, but it was pretty boring. But I'll take that."
As expected, the course played longer after the rain, but VandenBerg said, "I was surprised at how well the greens played. They were soft and you couldn't see any footprints. They rolled really well."
VandenBerg turned 55 in June and played in the U.S. Senior Amateur last week at the Country Club of Detroit.
"I qualified for match play. I won my first match but got off to a bad start in my second one. I was down five after six holes, got it to one down but I lost the match."
Maddalena, 61, is playing in his first Porter Cup and opened with a 70. He is the reigning Michigan Senior Player of the Year, winning it for the second consecutive year in 2020.
Michael Hughett shot 71 to tie Rob Cowan for third. Hughett was runner-up in the past two tournaments. Cowan, one of only two Canadians in the field, is the son of 1969 Porter Cup champion Gary Cowan.
• In the Super Seniors (ages 65-69), Randy King has a one-stroke lead over 2019 champion Marc Fried after an opening 72. John Armstrong, the division's 2016 winner, shot 75.
• Don Kuehn, who finished third in the Legends (70-74) in 2019, grabbed the early lead with a 70, four strokes clear of John Hamilton. Douglas Vergith is third at 75.
• The Super Legends (75 and older) has three players tied with 81s: Steve Wilson, Reynold Jennetti and Richard De Witt.
The 54-hole tourney concludes on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.