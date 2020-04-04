Coronavirus may affect travel hoops for L-P's 4-star prospect

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
No one would bat an eye at claiming Lewiston-Porter's Roddy Gayle Jr. as Western New York's top boys high school hooper. The sophomore is coming off his second straight Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year honors and guided the Lancers to a third straight division title, as Gayle averaged 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
Although the 2019 Class A champions had a one-and-done playoff run, Gayle said the biggest positive he took away from this season was seeing his team's ability to adapt and in situations it was unfamiliar with. He was encouraged to see his guys fighting, even when adversity struck.
The 2018-19 first-team All-Western New York selection missed portions of the season due to injury, as he was sidelined by a sprained ankle and a concussion, respectively. Gayle wanted to come back and show his grit for his team, even if that meant not playing at 100%.
"Honestly after the ankle injury I wasn't the same. I lost a lot of explosion and rarely jumped off that foot," Gayle said in a Twitter conversation. "And after the time (off with) the concussion, I tried to rush the process by trying (to) play right away, and the time off caught up to me."
Who could blame him? The four-star college prospect was averaging 29 points per game prior to the concussion, including back-to-back 38-point games before he was injured against Middle Early College on Jan 22. With some time off, however, Gayle feels refreshed and healthy since his last game against South Park.
His next biggest challenge has been the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the American society as we know it. Although Gayle has not been able to get to the court, he has made use of his time working out at home, and he's joined teammate and fellow first-team All-NFL pick Jalen Duff in his at-home gym.
But being out of school has been even more of a challenge, giving a glimpse to what many of our local student-athletes are dealing with at this time.
"School is kinda hard because when you don't get a certain lesson, you lose the opportunity to ask your teacher a question," Gayle said, who is also an honor student in the classroom.
In the meantime, Gayle has added Division-I offers from Texas Christian University (TCU), Nebraska and Marquette since the close of his sophomore campaign. This adds to a burgeoning list of programs that includes Syracuse, Wake Forest, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State University (LSU), Tennessee and more.
Even though the NCAA announced it would be extending its recruiting dead period on Wednesday, Gayle emphasized how important it is to build relationships by keeping in contact with coaches during this stretch. According to 247Sports.com, Gayle is New York State's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, as well as the No. 9 ranked shooting guard in the nation.
Not bad for a mere 16-year-old kid.
Lew-Port head coach Matt Bradshaw has seen Gayle's development over the last three seasons, going from competing against him in the 2017-18 season when he played for Niagara Falls, before he joined the Lancers ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Bradshaw shared how clear Gayle's physical ability and maturation have grown in that span, but what has always stood out about him is his basketball IQ. The Lancers' coach feels that Gayle sees the game differently than any kid he's ever seen and that it's by far his most underrated skill.
The scariest part about it? Gayle hasn't even hit his peak.
"That's the thing, he hasn't even reached his full potential yet, you know what I mean?," Bradshaw said. "He's like at 60% if you want to (put a number to it). ... He's just gonna flourish once he gets into college ... because I just think he's got so much tremendous upside. ... I think some people still forget, the kid's only a sophomore. They want to judge him on 'is he playing at Ohio State right now?' No, he's only sophomore.
"... It's tremendous to me the amount of pressure he's under. He's been out in the media and out in the spotlight for so long and it seems like he's been here for 10 years, but he's only a sophomore."
Bradshaw's love for Gayle is bigger than basketball; he called the shooting guard "the whole package," highlighting his leadership, personability and love for the Lew-Port community. Whether he's cheering on classmates at a home track meet, or rallying the troops to support the cheerleading team at the NFL competition, Gayle is a true Lancer at his core.
That extra mile Bradshaw goes sending Gayle's game clips out and reaching out to coaches is because he was referred by the sophomore's cousin and basketball mentor, Eric Davis — who tragically passed away from pneumonia on Feb. 1, 2018 — to coach the rising star. One of Davis' final messages to Gayle's dad, Roddy Sr., was if little Roddy were to transfer that Bradshaw and Lew-Port was the way to go.
"The fact that he wanted Roddy to play for me, that brings a tear to my eye," Bradshaw said. "That's why I do the extra stuff for Roddy. They could have went anywhere."
Roddy Sr. credits Davis, who coached AAU for many years in the area, for what his son has become today. Little Roddy makes sure he still honors his fallen mentor, pointing to the sky after makes at the free throw line.
"Eric was the reason Roddy is doing (this) good, he's a huge part of his success," Roddy Sr. said of his cousin, who passed at the age of 41.
Once the AAU season gets going, Roddy Jr. is excited to show off his skills in what could be a huge recruiting summer. Flaunting his talents against older competition has gotten him this far, but Gayle is relishing the opportunity to compete with the best sophs in the nation, like No. 1 point guard recruit and Syracuse commit Dior Johnson or 2022's top-ranked two guard, Chris Livingston.
Not only will he be pitted against the best in his class, the star Lancer will get the chance to catch the eyes of other coaches in 'Power 5' conferences. There's even talks of holding a Peach Jam summer tournament in Niagara Falls to make sure college coaches can see him play against other top talent.
But until life gets back to normal, Gayle is doing what Davis would always say: "Still in the oven, cooking."
"I really hope the season continues because I (also) feel like this will be my breakout summer," Gayle said. "Because I get to show my talents against the same kids in my class."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari on the ‘Greater WNY Sports Connection’ podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.