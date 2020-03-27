Cornelius: A hunter's story

I found myself in an unusual spot.
By that, I mean that every hunter has that animal that he has always wanted to hunt. Some hunt the same thing over and over again. I have a friend who has gone on at least 20 moose hunts. He loves moose hunting that much (I've always thought that the muskox was the coolest looking animal because it looks prehistoric, so it has always been on my own personal top 10 list).
Everybody has their preference.
I recently found out about something called the “Super 10,” where you take one animal of every species — for example one caribou, one deer, one bear, one sheep, one elk, one moose, one bovine, one mountain goat, one antelope and one mountain lion. When I reviewed what I had, I realized that I was only a few animals short of that goal. I needed a mountain goat, a caribou and a bovine. The bovine class includes a muskox and bison.
Muskox hunting usually involves hunting in bitter cold weather. Spring hunts in Nunavut see temperatures around minus 30 degrees. As a diabetic I have very poor circulation, so extremely cold weather is not an option.
I was rather hoping to do a muskox hunt in warmer weather. I had seen that you could do fall hunts in Nunavut and Greenland, but I couldn’t get a booking agent to return my calls so I went to my second choice and started researching free range bison hunts.
I have been applying to Utah and Arizona with no success. There was the possibility of Wyoming, Montana and Alaska, but they involved late season hunts in pretty cold weather, and I would have to still draw a tag. That was not what I was looking for.
There is also South Dakota, but with pretty long odds. I needed something possible in my lifetime.
Then I found out that some Indian reservations have free range bison. I spent some time trying to find information on reservation hunting. I found an article in the magazine Monster Muleys by Brad Vargo about hunting the crow Indian reservation. I contacted him and he had become the booking agent for Crow Country Outfitters, so after some conversation I was booked to do a free range bison hunt on the Crow Indian Reservation.
About a month before the hunt, I had a medical issue that required surgery. By the time it was scheduled, there were only three days before I was to leave. I had the surgery on Tuesday, packed my truck on Friday and left on Saturday morning for the almost 2,000-mile drive to Montana from New York.
I met with two Crow Country guides at a local store and followed them to a camp where I met Chaz Bend, his wife and their children. The camp was very nice and the atmosphere was amazing, Chaz and his wife made you feel like family. I mentioned that I thought of bringing my fiancé, but considered hunting camp in the wilderness to be a little much for a refined city girl.
Chaz’s wife said she would have loved to have her, and if I had to do it again, I wouldn’t hesitate as I think she would have had a great time.
In the morning, after a big breakfast, we started to scout for bison. We located a few small herds with 12 to 20 bison in them, but nothing we were after. Late in the day we found a large herd with several hundred animals and put a stalk on the herd. We crawled on hands and knees to get 500 yards from them.
As we sat there looking at them, I realized that this was by far the most difficult animal to judge. With other animals there are things to look for. With antelope, for example, the ears are five inches long, so if you find one with horns three times the length of the ears, he’s pretty good. You can use similar methods for deer, elk etc.
I had read somewhere that as a bull gets older, his horns start to turn inward. I saw a couple of bison that fit the description and mentioned it to one of the guides. He said that they were cows. They told me to look for a really big head. They all had really big heads.
We saw several nice bulls, but the problem when hunting a large herd is that the animals are milling around, grazing or lying down. Finding one with nothing in the way or behind it is not easy.
All the nice ones were in the back of the herd or close to other bison and didn’t present a good shot. Eventually they moved off, we tried to follow them, but it started to get dark and we headed back to camp. The next day we located what we thought was the same herd, we put a stalk on them and discovered that it was a small herd with mostly cows and young bulls.
We finally found the large herd again, crawled as close to it as we could and watched for a while. We found some nice ones, but still no shot opportunity.
I was still recovering from the surgery and between the long ride out and the bouncing around, I was in bad shape. I didn’t tell Chaz as it wasn’t his fault and I didn’t want to worry him, but I wasn’t sure how much longer I could hold out.
After some time the herd started to move off. We were packing up to back out when I saw a bull that was straggling behind. When he came up over the berm, he looked majestic. I said something to Chaz and he said, “That’s not what you want.” I told him, “I really like him.”
He said we could do better. I replied that I really liked him. He said, “It’s your hunt. If you want him, take him.”
He ranged him at 316 yards. A couple of shots later, I was walking up to my second-choice animal, yet right then this didn’t feel like a second choice anything.
Even if wasn’t the biggest they had to offer, it would be difficult to put into words how happy I am. I want to thank Crow Country Outfitters guides and Chaz Bend for all their help.
Lockport's Brian Cornelius is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Respond to him at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
