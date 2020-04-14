Charter boats among small businesses affected by pandemic

OLCOTT — There is no “on-off” switch when it comes to the charter fishing boat business, one of hundreds of small businesses nationwide that face difficult days ahead as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For local charter boat company owners like Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown, it's not simply a matter of quickly shutting down and/or starting up again, it's a tedious task involving specific times and dates and hundreds of avid fishermen — right now involving cancellations and postponements, with an even greater task looking ahead of re-organizing and re-booking.
The impact is immediate as well. At a time of year when trips are normally booked solid through the next several months, Yablonsky, operator of Wet Net Charters, is temporarily closed.
“By mid-March, I had 15 trips in my book for April and what typically happens is once you start catching fish, once the fish are biting then we start getting more phone calls. I would have run at least 20 trips in April,” said Capt. Yablonsky, who runs his popular, year-round business with his wife, Christin, out of Bootlegger's Cove Marina in Wilson.
“In the summer time — June, July, August — I'm out on the water every day. Last July, I made 41 trips,” he said. “March and the beginning of April is normally the start of our busy seasons, so this has effected us and all the charter captains immensely. Not only are we closed, but there's no one calling in to book dates in the coming weeks. Normally, my month of May would be completely full by now.”
Capt. Yablonsky said most who have booked excursions that have been postponed are holding their deposits and will try to rebook at a later date. Most charter boats can accommodate between four and six anglers at a time at a cost of anywhere between a couple hundred dollars per trip to just over $500, depending on the local company.
Capt. Matt said he believes once the pandemic passes, there's no reason his business can't pick right back up again.
“Everyone's itching to get out of the house and go fishing,” said Capt. Yablonsky, who operates two charter boats for recreational trophy fishing.
“What normally happens is many of the people who book the early season trips are guys who are going to fish twice a year — in April it's trout then they come back later in the year to fish salmon,” Capt. Yablonsky said.
“We only have so many days to do what we do. If things keep going the way that they are, it's gonna be tough.”
Another veteran local charter fishing boat business owner, “Team Thrillseeker” Capt. Vince Pierleoni in Olcott, has been navigating his boat out to some Lake Ontario hot spots as well as the Lower Niagara river for more than three decades.
Capt. Pierleoni said charter fishing boat captains can't just turn their businesses on and off like a light switch.
“It's going to take some time. Everything's scheduled. You have schedules and they have schedules. They can't just call up and say, ‘Okay, I'm coming on such and such a date.’ ”
Capt. Pierleoni thinks it's imperative that the state and national economy get restarted before it's too late.
“If you're relying on income, this is devastating,” Capt. Pierleoni said. “It's devastating to convenient stores, it's devastating to bars and restaurants, so many businesses — so much that it trickles down. Unfortunately, we're getting lumped in with New York City. I'd like to see New York City put their big pants on and open up. At some point we gotta get our economy back up and running again or this country is gonna go down the tubes. You gotta let the producers produce.”
