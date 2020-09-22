Cecconi helping bring blind hockey to WNY

Contributed PhotoPictured, from left to right, are members of the new GBAS Lions Specialty Club, which is bringing a blind hokey team to WNY: Regina Cecconi, guiding Lion; Adam Page, secretary; Rob Nichols, partner in service; Andrew Mead-Colegrove, a goaltender on the team; Bob Mead-Colegrove, treasurer; Norm Page, president; and Lauren Petrocelli, guiding Lion.