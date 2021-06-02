LEWISTON — Even without the full strength of their national team, a mainstay at the Women's Porter Cup, the first-round leaderboard at this year's tournament has a very Canadian flavour.
Four of the six players to break par Thursday at Niagara Falls Country Club call Canada home, including first-round leader Monet Chun, a freshman at the University of Michigan who pulled two strokes ahead of the field with a 4-under 68.
Chun shook off a bogey on the par-5 third by birdying three of her next six holes. An eagle on the par-5 13th pushed her to 4-under, where she remained after a bogey on 16 and a bird on 18.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the continued closing of the U.S.-Canadian border, the entire Canadian national team was unable to attend this year's Women's Porter Cup. But Canadian players who elected to remain in the U.S. for much of the past year, like Chun, Alabama commit Taylor Kehoe (2-under, tied for second), Furman's Sarah-Eve Rheaume (1-under, T4), Southern Methodist's Ashley Chow (1-under, T4), Fresno State's Brigitte Thibault (even, T7) and junior player Vanessa Borovilos (even, T7) were able to position themselves in contention.
Joining them at even par or better were Thailand native and Purdue sophomore Kan Bunnabodee (2-under, T2); New Jersey's Katie Li, another junior-aged player (even, T7); Purdue freshman and Indiana native Jocelyn Bruch (even, T7); and 12-year-old Williamsville native Lily Zhang, the youngest player in Porter Cup history (even, T7).
Zhang, an eighth grader at Nichols, showed remarkable composure after going 3-over through five holes. She was one of the few players to tame the back nine, tying Chun, Bunnabodee, Rheaume and Bruch for the top score of the stretch with a 2-under 34.
The final nine gave more experienced players a few fits. Thibault, the top-ranked player in the field at 113 according to the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, led at 3-under after the front but went 3-over on the back, including a double-bogey on the par-3 16th. Pennsylvania native Jackie Rogowicz, the defending 2019 champion, had four bogeys on the back, dropping her to 3-over and a tie for 20th.
"I kind of lost my momentum on the back nine," Thibault said. "... I feel like my driver was a bit off and it put me in some weird lies within the rough and (I) wasn't very lucky with those."
"I think some of the pins, if you're above them, some of them can be tricky," Rogowicz said. "I mean, they're really nice and rolling well, but if you're in the wrong spot, it's kind of hard and it's pretty firm and fast."
Rogowicz, who graduated from Penn State right before her victory two years ago, was excited for the opportunity to return to NFCC after the pandemic forced the cancelation of last year's tournament.
She also knows scores can be put up in a hurry, having finished one stroke shy of the tournament record at 8-under.
"The par-5s are reachable in two for the most part," she said. "I mean, you have to hit two really good shots, but yea, I could see somebody getting on fire. Hopefully me."
The second round is scheduled to tee off at 7:30 this morning.
2021 WOMEN'S PORTER CUP
First Round Leaderboard
Place Name To par Total
1 Monet Chun -4 68
T2 Kan Bunnabodee -2 70
T2 Taylor Kehoe -2 70
T4 Gabriella Gilrowski -1 71
T4 Sarah-Eve Rheaume -1 71
T4 Ashley Chow -1 71
T7 Katie Li E 72
T7 Brigitte Thibault E 72
T7 Jocelyn Bruch E 72
T7 Vanessa Borovilos E 72
T7 Lily Zhang E 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.