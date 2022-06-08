A pair of Candians are tied for first place after the first round of the women’s Porter Cup.
Brooke Rivers (Brampton, Ontario) and Taylor Kehoe (Strathroy, Ontario) both shot a 3-under-par 69 on the first day of the tournament on Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club. Rivers is committed to play at Wake Forest University, while Kehoe is committed to play at Alabama.
The duo holds a two stroke lead on four players going into Thursday’s second round. Nicole Gal (Oakville, Ontario), Vanessa Borovilos (Toronto), Jocelyn Bruch (Carmel, Indiana) and Jackie Rogowicz (Yardley, Pennsylvania) are all tied for third after shooting 1-under-par.
Lauren Zaretsky (Thornhill, Ontario), Angela Arora (Surrey, British Columbia), Michelle Cox (Allentown, Pennsylvania) and Ashley Au (Westerville, Ohio) all shot 72 to sit three strokes off the lead.
Rochester’s Claire Yioulos, who just completed her sophomore season at Richmond, is tied for 20th after shooting a 75. Clarence High School senior Victoria Leach — who tied for 11th at the NYSPHSAA championships on Monday — is tied for 31st with a 78.
Fellow Clarence native Elena Lopez is tied for 47th with an 86, while Olean’s Marina Heister is 50th with an 87.
The first group tees off for the second round of the Porter Cup at 9 a.m. Thursday.
