Broadcasting legend Norm Palmer teams with Newfane for trailblazing streaming venture

NEWFANE — Norm Palmer says he isn’t a numbers guy. His are hard to match.
Palmer has conquered every form of broadcasting conceivable. He started as public address announcer, parlayed that into a career as a play-by-play man and color analyst and then portrayed both roles again on the radio. He probably could have even won some awards for calling play-by-play of his mother’s housework into a pencil when he was a tyke.
Although the Lockport native’s career is set to turn 40 next month, he's found yet another medium to lend his golden pipes to the high school sports community and it may be his most trailblazing venture yet.
When COVID-19 hit and fans were barred or limited in gymnasiums, Newfane High School needed a way to provide fans an option to watch from afar. It started with a tablet before switching to cameras to create an internet livestream.
All the while, Palmer’s voice was piped in as he became the voice of Panther athletics. He also happens to be among the few play-by-play announcers to broadcast exclusively for a high school livestream in Western New York.
While veterans of any craft are often hesitant to change, Palmer faces less pressure than ever. He does not have to worry about where his table will rest or how to connect to the internet. He just shows up with a wealth of pregame research, takes his place atop the bleachers and uses carefully chosen words to paint a vivid picture.
“I still have the same drive I had 40 years ago,” Palmer said. “I’ve lived my dream and there’s not a lot of people who can say they lived their dream. … After all these years, I still watch the replay of the game to make sure I’m using proper English and the right technique,” Palmer said. “How can I get better for the next game? What can I do to make people want to tune in?”
Prior to COVID-19, Newfane had not dabbled in livestream at all, but it started to use a tablet that streamed basketball games to Facebook last season. With WLVL not broadcasting any games, Palmer reached out to Newfane and once some spectators were allowed in the gym, the Panthers brought him in. It didn’t take long for then-athletic director Danielle Hawkins to realize she needed him to keep coming back.
Hawkins had an inkling it would be unique and fun, but did not expect the extent of the positive public reaction. Fans unable or too cautious to venture to games watched the games and players enjoyed his commentary so much, they would go home and watch the games again.
Aside from the excitement rooted in his voice, Palmer created nicknames for kids and began calling the school’s gymnasium The Panther Pit. He also has a years-long appreciation for the Blue Zone, the Newfane student section.
Palmer was so well received Newfane boys basketball players gifted him with a warm-up jacket, which has become his gameday broadcasting uniform. The moment still brings him to tears more than six months later.
“The community has always been involved in our athletics,” said Hawkins, who is now the Newfane Middle School principal. “We hear about viewing parties, where they get together and watch the games. That has a lot to do with Norm because he’s made it such a fun experience to watch a game.”
Palmer was skeptical about using the tablet but found a way to plug in his radio headset to call the game and was pleased with the picture quality. He called boys and girls basketball and spring football for Newfane and returned in the fall for football yet again.
The school has since purchased two self-operating Hudl cameras, the main feed coming from the top of the bleachers at centercourt and another over the scoreboard that sits in the corner of the stream feed. The stream is now broadcast through YouTube and can also be viewed on the school’s website. Palmer’s voice is also piped in through a program called OBS by Newfane technology coordinators Jeff Anstett and Nick Kiser.
Current soccer, field hockey, softball and baseball fields are not equipped for streaming, but a capital funding project will result in the opening of a new athletic complex that will feature one new turf field for football, field hockey, lacrosse and soccer, along with two more for baseball and softball. It will also include a new press box with hopes of providing streaming for all sports. Newfane is also attempting to set up streaming for swimming this winter.
Current athletic director Chanceton Puinno believes streaming — especially with Palmer on the call — can help generate an atmosphere in which kids feel important. High school athletic participation is in decline across the country, but if kids see sports treated with importance, it will drive them to be part of the action.
“I have four clips on my phone of Norm’s reaction to certain plays,” Puinno said. “It just reminds you of the days when the Sabres were good and Rick Jeanneret would make a certain call. It just magnifies the moment and makes kids excited.”
Palmer has seen and done it all in broadcasting, but he enjoys calling games for Newfane boys and girls basketball coaches Eric and Kevin Klumpp. He is having a ball generating reactions from the community. So how long did the 78-year-old say he wants to keep going?
“Until the mouth quits.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.