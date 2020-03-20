Alan Nicolette tossed a perfect 300 game at Bowl-O-Drome last week, highlighting what we anticipate will be our final bowling roundup for the near future.
Nicolette was perfect in the Zajac Funeral Home Friday league, following games of 243 and 237 with a 300. His 780 series was also best of the week.
State bowling alleys have been shut down since Wednesday, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order limiting public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOWL-O-DROME
Zajac Funeral Home Friday — Alan Nicolette 243-237-300-780, Shawn Albright 247-289-235-762, Bob Scipione 276-279-727, Chris Racey 290-723, Jimmy Rogers 239-235-247-721, Bob Yamonaco 278-236-713, Len Peterson 255-235-711, Shawn Reed 225-279-707, Tony Lucciolo 253-233-701, Joe DiLaura 232-231-657, John Danielewicz 255-653, Garland Overton 238-236-644, Shaun Sterner 247-643, Jamie McGhie 247-233-656, Joe Kinney 247-236-665, Casey Coram 226-633, Jerry Casero Jr. 237-649, Steve Biondi 257-657, Gary Schryer 248-243-692, Steven Conklin 237-669, Joe Bos 276-686, Chris Salciccioli 233-649, Chris Cardona 237, Darrian Gilmore 230, Tom Brady Jr. 246, Paul Tatone 246, Mike DeMartins 234, Joe Dinardo 642, John Coram 637, Norm Spurback 251, Taylor Maxner 232, Jimmy Hood 244, Lisa Morabito 236, Cameron Abel 231, Joe Vitello 256.
Villani's EOS — Joe Sardina 267, Frank Pati 236-671, Dave Spacone 265-664, Jeff Toth 237-655, Dave Tucker 635, Frank Cooper 236, Sarah Scipione 204, Kari Madigan 200-216-212-628, Wayne Heigl 217, Nick Clause 221, Margo Fritton 240-583, Rich Overholt 203, Mike White 208, Brenda Pati 168, Diane Pati 161.
BRAD ANGELO LANES
United Church — Adam Drum 258-676, Lee Wright 663, Mark Wheeler 255, Jon Longwell 254.
Tuesday Night Thunder — Tim Licata 665.
E&M Properties — Terry Van Buren 202-190-552, Marianne Rosenthal 180-499, Hannah Berry 160-158-434, Justin Gibson 168, Adam Seefeldt 156, Diane LaRuffa 189.
Midnight Bombers — Kevin Ryan 267-689.
Nin Angelo Memorial — Brian Wittcop 299-755, Tim Frenz 256-738, Tom Kinzie 269-709, Jeff Pohlman 264-696, Brad Angelo 257-693, Jeff Dio 686, John Willard 266, Jordan Pulaski 257, Ken Hobel 255, Kim Wilson 254, Ed Johnson 254, Kerri Seeloff 249-239.
Mantelli Trailer Sales — Bryan Mussell 740.
RAPIDS BOWLING CENTER
Tom Walton Memorial Seniors — Vince Pellegrino 203, Jerome Ambrose 208, Dave Tucker 223-595, Dennis Milleville 206, Scott Milleville 221, Ed Freeman 215, Dave Cuddahee 204, Dennis Rott 222-627, John Adams 209, Steve Feketic 211, Ben Brayley 214, Jerry Moceri 202, Jim McNaney 220-614, Scott Tierney 192, Dave Nardozzi 206, Rick Smith 204, George Walters 210, Bob Mueller 247-656, Duane Rickard 200, Dave Cuddy 220, Steve Domadradzki 197, Pete Barstys 215, Bruce Moll 205, Vince Capaldi 221-602, John Walker 266-622, Jack Fink 255-687, Rich Gibson 246-636, Sam Gariano 250-247-742, Tony Quaranto 257-666, Ed Kamrowski 209-599, Wesley James 199, John D'Aloise 203-591, Tony Runco 192, Rodney Pettit 206-603, Bob Sembert 199, Carl Berak 203, Walt Kendzia 200, Tim Gray 208-611, Jerry Freeman Sr 205, Tom Shaffer 245-648, Jim Bilson 220-598, Marco Napolitano 236-619, Mike O'Grady 224-604, Terry Bennetti 250-614, Rich Hague 214, Bill Welch 211, Norm Flannery 204, Joy Martin 205, Rick Tester 196, Fred Stewart 215.
Lou Marcantonio Memorial — Jake Wisor 279-245-735, Joe Dudek 235, Joe Rainer 230, Amanda Zastrow 246, Doug Mellott 269-661, Errol Usselman 247-656, Larry Janese III 245, Art Korb 238-655.
AM Preps — Bella Jackson 58, Nick Lavigueuer 103-256, Wyatt Lucore 81-208, Daniel Morrissette 46, Stephon Lee 102-229.
Juniors & Teens — Nick Napolitano 176-481, Jakob Henry 194-465, Jayden Page 186-476, Damien Seiler 180-405, Brennan Dullen 136-381, Tyson Crowley 168-415, Gunnar Krupa 171, Maryann Gray 140-370, Allie Ventry 172-460, Ava Luchese 137-360, Sal Constantino 151, Vinny Pietrangeli 127-302, Nickolas Rosa 159-439, Ethan Drajem 169, Payton Hutchinson 171-456, Ryan Davis 150-398, Ian Rodgers 185-448, Lilly Bennett 119-332.
PM Preps — Giuseppe Spagnolo 85, Brandon Dymock 142, Dylan Dymock 77, Lucas Luder 136-365, Gavin Burke 139-379, Cole Piper 124-309, Vance Adamson 96-242, Zach Henderson 97.
PM Future Bowlers — Preston Dymock 89, Rory Donovan 91.
All Stars — Ryan Kish 215-631, Derek Carr 218, David Shelton 253-659, Jacob Phillips 164, Parker Phillips 188, Brian Templeton 234, Jace Luchese 216-566, Marc D'Amico 223-630, Aidan Strack 273-246-727, Darrian Gilmore 247-637, Jeffrey Ciurczak 249-649, Aleigha Gray 221-640, Nickolas Rosa 178-453, Alissa Cessna 223-536, Evan Hardy 193-552.
Mackenzie's Automotive — Donald Brown III 236, Marie Pembleton 210, Bob Yamonaco 248, Christina Yamonaco 194, Treavor Janese 652, Thomas Kennedy 233, Arbie Ferguson 231.
Thomas Szeliga Construction — Rachel Szeliga 279-242-734, John Panattoni 257-233-705, Tabitha Dominguez 239-662, Jimmy Rodgers 231, Mike D'Amico Jr. 247, Michael D'Amico Sr. 243-655, Rob Kott 241, Vance Adamson 243, Ron Ross 235, Brad Patterson 258.
Prime Time Pro Shop — Steve Groom 278-245-754, Shawn Albright 244-236-706, Mike Klis 277-703, Lenny Peterson 257-685, Fred Wilksmore Jr. 278, Justin Whitley 233, Shawn Finitz 258-680, Kragh Marshall 256-679, Bill Steinjan 237, Stephano Cirrito 247, Stephen Biondi 663, Mark Burt 252-651, Jake Wisor 247, Nate Johnson 245-686.
