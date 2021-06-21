Blue Jays go full-capacity at Sahlen Field

The Toronto Blue Jays are opening Sahlen Field to full capacity, consistent with New York State Department of Health guidelines announced last Tuesday, effective immediately.
Fans no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter Sahlen Field and physical distancing and face-covering requirements have been eased. Beginning Thursday, all seating sections are available to all fans. Ticket purchasers will receive communication on these changes from the club directly.
The Jays host the Baltimore Orioles for a four game set, Thursday through Sunday, and remain in Buffalo for two more series during a homestand that ends July 4.
Friday, Toronto will hold its first in-stadium fan giveaway since 2019. The first 7,000 fans to enter Sahlen Field will receive a VVladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Counter Bobblehead presented by TD.
Tickets are available for games from Thursday to July 21 at bluejays.com/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.