Bisons return set for Aug. 10

After nearly two years without Bisons baseball in downtown Buffalo, the Bisons are thrilled to announce the ‘Herd is coming Home’ for Opening Day at Sahlen Field, scheduled at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Rochester Red Wings.
The team also announced that single-game tickets for all home games at Sahlen Field will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Monday. Bisons season ticket holders and fans with existing ticket credits from the 2019 season will receive direct communication from the team on options for applying those credits this season.
The Buffalo Bisons organization is extremely grateful to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Trenton Thunder organizations for their ongoing support and unparalleled teamwork and cooperation during this extraordinary season.
Additional information on tickets, gameday promotions, and ballpark policies are to be announced in the coming days. Fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com of follow the team on social media @BuffaloBisons for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.