Big R season delayed

The list of sporting events altered by the COVID-19 outbreak keeps growing.
Ransomville Speedway will postponed its opening Test, Tune & Time Night, it announced Monday. No new date has been scheduled for the event, which was set for April 24.
"Ransomville Speedway management is continuing to monitor the situation and will make further adjustments to the schedule as needed," the press release stated.
“We’re disappointed we have to push back the start of the season, but we need to do what is best for the safety and well-being of our fans, racers and staff,” Big R general manager Jenn Martin said in a statement. “When the time does come to get on track for our 63rd season of racing, we will be ready.”
Racers and fans should continue to follow the official Ransomville Speedway website and social media channels for the latest updates.
