Big R schedules monster trucks, demolition derbies

Ransomville Speedway is filling its slate for this summer, including a promotion never before seen at the Big R.
For the first time ever, the Monster Truck Racing League is set to smash through the speedway on Aug. 14, officials announced earlier this month. Some of the top professional monster trucks in the world will roll through to compete in wheelies, donuts, full-throttle racing and a freestyle showdown, as well as show off their gargantuan rides.
Tickets for the monster truck event, which begins with VIP gates opening at 4 p.m., start at $10 and are available at monstertruckboxoffice.com. For more information, email contacts@montstertruckracingleague.com.
The Big R also announced Wednesday that it will host a pair of demolition derbies, sponsored by Triple T Auto Parts.
Both will be held Fridays, the first Father's Day weekend on June 18 and the second Sept. 3.
The June 18 event will feature a full card of racing, followed by the derby. The Sept. 3 date is also the Hy-Tech Concrete 2021 Season Championships for modifieds, sportsman, novice sportsman and street stocks.
Triple T Auto Parts will also be providing cars for the Aug. 14 monster truck show.
Rules for both demolition derby are posted at ransomvillespeedway.com. Triple T has cars available for sale and rent to anyone who wishes to participate. Interested parties can contact Tim at 716-517-1482.
