Big R cancels rest of season

There'll be no more racing this summer at Ransomville Speedway.
Track officials elected to cancel the remainder of the 2020 season Tuesday after a federal court upheld New York State's ban on spectators at race tracks due to COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on March 7 that has been extended through at least Aug. 29.
Five state tracks — Lebanon Valley Speedway, Genessee Speedway, Airborne Speedway, Albany Saratoga Speedway and Fonda Speedway — challenged the ban in court, and U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Kahn upheld Cuomo's "regulatory authority during a public health crisis."
"With so few scheduled events remaining on the schedule after that date, and with the unlikely scenario Cuomo will not extend his order yet again, the speedway is forced to make this decision," stated a press release.
“Like many other tracks and businesses across the state, we waited patiently in the spring for phase 4 to begin and used that time to develop the appropriate safeguards at the track to be CDC compliant,” Big R general manager Jenn Martin said in a statement. “We have been prepared to open with a safe environment for our racing family for two months, unfortunately, the Governor’s ‘phase 4’ appears to be little more than fiction.”
Ransomville Speedway could have hosted racing without fans, but "it simply was not appealing to most New York State tracks, including Ransomville."
“Hosting successful events is dependent on three major components – participants, fans and sponsorships. It is challenging to successfully operate when fans aren’t permitted and sponsorships are so dependent on crowds,” Martin said. “Short tracks like ours need all things to work in unison to be successful. Plus racing at Ransomville is just not complete without all the excited fans joining us every Friday Night. It just wouldn’t be the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.