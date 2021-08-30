Area Roundup: Williamson wins sixth of the year at Ransomville Speedway

For the sixth time this season, “Money” Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the main event for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, increasing his lead on the summer points leaderboard as Firth Jewelers, Sunset Bar & Grill, Sevenson Environmental Services, Niagara Frontier Publications and Telco Construction presented racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
On the undercard, a pair of Wilson racers, Cameron Tuttle and "Showtime" Jaren Israel, won the Investor's Service Sportsman and KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock features, respectively; Bill Weller Jr. from LeRoy, earned his first win on the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock; and Lyndonville's Andrew Joy captured his first checkered flag in the Kevin's Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
Andrew Smith and James Sweeting were on the front row for the 30-lap Krown Modifieds with Smith showing the way. Ryan Susice moved into the third spot on the drop of the green, as title contenders Williamson and Erick Rudolph started to make their way through the field. By lap three, Williamson was fourth and Rudolph and was running sixth.
Susice would waste no time and take over the lead on lap five, with Williamson closing in on Sweeting for third. Williamson would complete the pass on lap six to take car No. 6 to third place and quickly go after Smith for second, which he'd soon take before setting sights on Susice. Rudolph would take over fifth on lap 12.
Allan Wills hit the wall in turn one to bring out the caution on lap 12, erasing Susice’s nearly 2-second advantage over Williamson. The restart would see Susice and Williamson on the front row, with Williamson taking the lead and Rudolph battling Sweeting for third. The top four would pull away from the rest of the field as Robbie Johnston and Jonathan Reid battled for fifth.
Reid would take over fifth on lap 19. While working lap traffic, Susice would start to reel in Williamson, but Williamson would go on to score the win, his sixth Ransomville triumph of 2021 and second in a row. Going into the regular-season finale Friday night for the Krown Modifieds, Williamson holds a two-point lead over Rudolph and a 24-point lead over Susice.
Tuttle and Noah Walker were on the front row for the Investor’s Service feature with Tuttle showing the way. Brett Senek and Derek Wagner would battle with Walker for second place early in the 25-lap event. Brett Martin slowed to bring out the caution on lap three. On the restart, Tuttle and Wagner would pull away from the field as Dylan Duhow, Senek, and Walker raced in the top five.
Jake Bansmer spun in turn one of lap nine, collecting Brian Harris, David Fingerlow and Jordan Moden. All drivers were OK; Harris and Fingerlow were able to continue racing. The restart would see Senek go three-wide with Duhow and Wagner and battle for second place, with Wagner taking the position. Scott Kerwin would enter the top five after battling back and forth with Duhow. Tuttle would start to pull away from the field at the halfway point.
With the top four of Tuttle, Wagner, Senek and Walker up front, Duhow and Kerwin continued the battle for fifth. Tuttle would pull away from the field and go on to score the win, his third of the season at the Big R. Senek is looking for his third straight track title and will head into Friday's season championship with a 42-point lead over Wagner, who is one point ahead of Kerwin. Tuttle is now 64 points behind the lead.
Mike Kramarz and Roger Israel brought the KiPo Street Stocks to the green flag, then joined Jaren Israel and Pat Dell in pulling away from the field. With Kramarz up front, Jaren Israel took over second after passing Roger, his father, on lap four and went after Kramarz for the lead. Kramarz and Jaren Israel would pull away from Dell and Roger Israel.
Jaren Israel would take over the lead on lap 11, with Kramarz applying heavy pressure. Israel would pull away from the field to score his ninth win of the season and the 59th of his career. The nine wins ties Israel with Jamie O’Donnell (mid-1990s) for most single-season wins in the division. Going into championship night, Israel has an 84-point lead over Kramarz.
Weller and Cole Susice brought the Sunflowers Mini Stocks to the green flag for their 15-lap feature event with Weller taking the lead from his pole position. Dante Mancuso would take over third from Matt Hornquist and challenge Susice for second. Mancuso would take over second on lap two and would start to reel in Weller for the lead. With Weller and Mancuso well in command, Hornquist and Susice battled for third for much of the feature distance. Weller would hold off Mancuso for his first Ransomville victory, pulling into victory lane with a flat left front tire.
Jim Forster and Brandon Close were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature, with Close taking the lead. Joy spun in turn one to bring out the caution on lap five. Close would regain the lead on the restart, with Forster and Ken Washburn racing inside the top three and Joy and Robert Henning fourth and fifth, respectively, at the halfway mark.
Kenny Washburn III and AJ Busch got together in turn two to bring out the caution with three laps remaining. The late-race restart would see Washburn take over second and Joy take over the runner-up spot with two laps to go. Close would hit the wall and Joy would take the lead. Joy would hold off Washburn to score his first Ransomville win. Heading into the night, East Aurora's Jake Bansmer had a 126-point lead in the division, which mathematically clinches the title.
Thursday at the 1/16th-mile Little R, the stars of tomorrow showed their stuff. Jeff Anstett picked up the victory in the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy; Jayme Stone won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature event; Riley Bloomingdale picked up another checkered flag in the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3; Jacob Schulz won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature; Thomas Ruggiero and Amelia Westlake won the Slack Kart Junior 1 feature events; and Laina Stewart, Luke Holmes and Jason Strassburg won the Just Signs and Designs Novice.
There were also three separate red flags that slowed down the program. All drivers were alert and were checked out by on-site medical personnel.
The Little R will return to action this Thursday for Final Points Night. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, free grandstand admission for all to watch the future stars in action.
Racing returns to the Big R one night later as Hy-Tech Concrete and Krown Undercoating present Season Championship Night for the 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Street Stocks. The Mini Stocks and Novice Sportsman are also on the card. To end the night, Triple T Auto Parts presents the $1,000-to-win Demolition Derby, the rules for which are posted on www.ransomvillespeedway.com. The entire racing program will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv with pit gates opening at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6 and racing getting underway at 7:15.
Also announced last week, the long-running King of the Hill will be adding another chapter to the history books. The Sept. 17 program will feature the return of the Empire Super Sprints along with the opening of rules for the Street Stock King of the Hill.
King of the Hill night will also feature the season championship event for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks along with the Investor’s Service Sportsman/Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman Shootout.
FOOTBALL
Cataract Little Loop
The 9-and-under All-Stars hit the road Saturday and beat the K.A.T. Raiders 36-0. Marquan Myles Jr. led the offense with 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Khavon King, Jerimiah Purdy and Cydre Harris all rushed for touchdowns as well. Ayden Harris rushed for a conversion and Harris hooked up with King for a two-point conversion pass.
The defense was led by Rodriguez Burton, who had a huge day with seven sacks and a forced fumble. Amir Banks and Damarion Haslip each recorded five tackles.
The All-Stars are home at 12:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Lackawanna at Niagara Falls High School's Ruth Nicoletti Field.
GOLF
Lockport Town & CC
Chris and Leigh-Ann Hildreth captured the Mr. and Mrs. Club Championship, which was held Aug. 22, combining for an aggregate gross score of 169.
The Mahaneys, Mark and Maureen, posted the top aggregate net score with a 159.
Niagara Falls CC
Chris Borgatti hit a hole-in-one Sunday, knocking a 9-iron 150 yards and into the cup on No. 7 while playing with Paul Kudela, Mark Diodate and Dave Zona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.