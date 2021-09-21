Area Roundup: Hebing, Israel win at final show of Ransomville season

“The Cobra” Chuck Hebing from Ontario, N.Y., won the 25-lap A-Main for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints as Bailey Brothers Landscaping presented the annual King of the Hill on Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson won his 11th KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season and claimed the King of the Hill. Derek Wagner from Middleport won his third Sportsman feature of the season in the second Investor’s Service Sportsman/Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman Shootout. Rich Conte from LeRoy won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season.
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints were led to the green flag for their 25-lap A-Main by Hebing and Jared Zimbardi, with Hebing quickly into the lead and Matt Farnham, Paulie Colagiovanni and Jason Barney racing in the top five. Keith Granholm and Tommy Wickham got tangled in turn two on lap two to bring out the race's first caution. On the restart, Hebing would reclaim the lead and would stretch it over Zimbardi and Farnham. As the top five would go single file, John Smith IV, Kyle Drum and Scott Just battled for sixth place for several laps.
As Hebing pulled away on lap nine, Colagiovanni caught and battled Farnham for third. Granholm would slow to bring out the caution on lap 14. The mid-race restart would once again see “The Cobra” pull away from the field. Smith would pass Barney to move into the top five on lap 15. Colagiovanni would pass Farnham on lap 19 to move into third. Smith and Farnham battled for fourth place, as Hebing pulled away. Hebing would go on to score the victory, his seventh career checkered flag at Ransomville. The Cobra Coaches Dash presented by Just Signs & Designs was won by Kyle Drum.
The King of the Hill for the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks would see Dan Korpanty and Chris Dziomba on the front row for the 30-lap event, with Dziomba showing the way. Marc Minutolo and Israel battled for third place, with Israel taking the position on lap three one lap later battling Korpanty for second. The battle between Korpanty and Israel would allow Dziomba to pull away. Israel would move into second on lap seven. Korpanty’s strong night would end as his number 11 caught fire going into turn two on lap eight. The restart would put Dziomba and Israel on the front row, with Dziomba, Israel, James Loveland, Minutolo and Pat Dell racing in the top five.
Israel would pull the slider to take the lead on lap 11, with Mike Kramarz moving into fourth place after passing Dell and Minutolo. As Israel went through the moat at the halfway mark, Dziomba was able to reel back in “Showtime” as well as Loveland and Kramarz. With 12 laps remaining, Kramarz would pass Loveland to move into third place as Roger Israel moved into fourth. Jaren Israel would go on to score the win, his 11th victory in 2021. Ransomville Speedway would like to extend gratitude and thanks to Israel for his hard work to bring on the contingency and lap sponsors for the King of the Hill. He was able to get everything together in just a few days.
The second Investor’s Service Sportsman/Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman Shootout of the season was brought to the green flag by Justin McKay and Wagner, with Wagner pulling away and Kyle Richner, Brett Senek and Brett Martin racing in the top five. Senek would pass Richner to take over third place early in the 25-lap feature event. Senek would reel in McKay for the runner-up position on lap nine, as Wagner had a near two-second advantage over the field. Senek would take over second, with McKay giving chase during the second half of the race. Wagner would pull away from the field to earn his third victory of the season.
Ryan Plante and Brian Melcher brought the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks to the green flag for their championship event with Melcher showing the way. Rocco Conte would take over second on lap one. Conte would take over the lead on lap two and would pull away from the field. Ian Paul would slow down the back straightaway on lap six to bring out the race's first caution after dropping fluid on the track. On the restart, Conte would take off into the lead as Nick Tarnowski challenged Melcher for second place. After starting at the rear of the field, Rich Conte would move into third place and then on lap eight, would take over second from Tarnowski.
Rich would catch son Rocco and the duo would battle for the lead. Nick Hawthorne’s ride would catch fire exiting turn four to bring out the red flag on lap 11. Hawthorne climbed out of his car under his own power and was checked out by the track medical staff. The late-race restart would see the Conte’s pull away from the field. Rich would pass Rocco for the lead with three laps remaining and go on to score the win.
Speedway management would like to thank all the racers, officials, staff, marketing partners, and fans for making 2021 a successful season. Ransomville Speedway will close the books on the season with the annual Awards Banquet, scheduled for Dec. 4. Look for updates regarding the banquet via Ransomville’s website and social media pages.
FOOTBALL
Cataract Little Loop
Jerimiah Purdy ran for 174 yards and scores of 60, 50 and 8 yards as the 9U All-Stars defeated West Seneca, 38-6, on Saturday at Ruth Nicoletti Field. Cameron McDowell, Amir Banks and Damarion Haslip also scored on runs of 30, 8 and 39 yards.
James Howard and Maurice Craig each had five tackles and two sacks apiece to lead the defense, which got four tackles form Nyshawn Wells. Craig also recovered a fumble.
The All-Stars are now 4-0 on the season and host Lake Shore at 12:30 p.m. Saturday back at Ruth Nicoletti Field.
GOLF
Lockport Town & CC
Dr. Mark Mahaney hit a hole-in-one on No. 15, whacking a driver 191 yards and into the cup on Saturday. He was playing with Dan Grabowski, Mike Starke and David Mellor.
HOCKEY
NF Alumni Over 50
• Randy Seelbinder and Dave Guilliams both scored twice to help the Flyers over the Kings, 6-4. Dave Rice had a goal and an assist in the win while Joe Luna netted the other.
Tim Buchman scored a hat trick in the losing effort. Rich Fike had a solo tally.
• Mike Corsaro had a hat trick while Al Mis and Vince LoTempio dished two assists apiece in the Rangers' 7-4 win over the Canadiens. Mark Procknal, Jim Quinones, Tim Smith and Mark Pietrocarlo also scored in the win.
Dave Borkowski led the Habs with two goals and a helper. Dave Foster had a goal and an assist, Jeff Ceier had two assists and Bill Cline also scored.
• Ken Johnson and Armand DeBan led six Leafs with two points in a 6-5 win over the Bruins, each scoring twice. Dave Kozlowski scored one and assisted on another while Bruce Andrews, Dave Scheuer and Doug Rose each had two assists. Dave Fronczak and Stan Orynawka also scored in the victory.
Dan Meterko had two goals for the Bruins, who also got a goal and an assist from Tim Franklemont and a goal apiece from Walt Dlogosz and Jeff Benham.
• Lance Turton scored a goal and Rick Russell was perfect in net as the Wild shut out the Sabres, 5-0. John Peterson and Dan Pedlow also scored.
• STANDINGS: Wild, 2 points; Rangers, 2 points; Flyers, 2 points; Leafs, 2 points; Bruins, 0 points; Kings, 0 points; Canadiens, 0 points; Sabres, 0 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.