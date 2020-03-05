Area Roundup: Catalano named Porter Cup chairwoman

Lynn Wolfgang Catalano has been named chairwoman of the 62nd Porter Cup. Catalano is currently the executive director of the foundation and community relations at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Catalano has more than 20 years in fundraising and donor development experience and received her Juris Doctor, certificate in income taxation from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in psychology (cum laude) from Boston University.
A lifelong resident of Lewiston, she has been involved in the Porter Cup for more than 30 years, serving as the registration chairwoman for the last 15.
She resides in Lewiston with her husband, Joseph and two daughters, Madeline and Allison. Madeline Catalano starred for Lewiston-Porter golf and is now playing at Division I Towson.
Cassie Stein will serve as vice chair for the tournament, which will be held July 22 through July 25 at Niagara Falls Country Club.
In other Porter Cup news, applications are now being accepted for the qualifier, which will be held June 29 at NFCC. Entry costs $190 and is open to anyone with a handicap of 3 or less. The top eight finishers in the 18-hole, stroke-play competition will qualify for this year's Porter Cup.
For more information or to register, visit portercup.com.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lutheran Basketball Association playoffs
• Matthew Kroening scored 34 points while Joe Adinolfi and Cody Longwell chipped in 19 and 13, respectively, in St. Peter's 74-61 win over St. Paul I.
Ben Ganschow led St. Paul I with 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Micah Puscheck added 23 points in the loss.
• Matthew Gibson helped Holy Ghost II win the Battle of Bergholz, scoring 14 points in a 50-33 win over Holy Ghost I. Jake Hughes added a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double and Ben DeVantier had 10 more points in the win.
Ted Klettke paced HG1 with 15 points.
• Joe Curry scored 20 points and Andrew Davis had 18 more as defending champ St. Mark beat St. James, 74-45. Noah Crouch (16 points) and Andrew Fretthold (11) also scored in double figures in the win.
Josh Kroening, Stefan Marzahl and Anthony Galvano each scored 12 points for St. James, with Kroening adding 15 boards.
• STANDINGS (overall, playoffs): Holy Ghost II, 12-1, 1-0; St. Mark, 10-4, 2-0; St. James, 10-4, 1-1; St. Paul II, 5-8, 0-1; Holy Ghost I, 5-9, 1-1; St. Peter's, 4-10, 1-1; St. Paul I, 2-12, 0-2.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lutheran Basketball Association
• Jamie Novus dropped 27 points and added eight boards to help Chapel end St. Mary's unbeaten run with a 56-54 win. Megan Campbell came up bit as well, scoring all 15 of her points in the second half.
Eva Cunningham led St. Mary's with 22 points while Kacie Mills scored 11.
• Kelly Diguiseppe scored 17 points and Willow Lunn had 11 more in St. Paul's 43-30 win over Holy Ghost/St. James.
Kirsten Klettke led HG/SJ with eight points.
• STANDINGS: St. Mary's, 9-1; Chapel, 8-2; St. Mark, 3-6; HG/SJ, 2-8; St. Paul, 2-7.
ALUMNI HOCKEY
NF over 50 playoffs
• Joe Simonick (2+2) and Dave Rice (1+3) each had two-point nights as the Wild tripled the Kings, 9-3. Ken Kley (2+1), Tim Franclemont (1+2) and Mike Sloma (1+2) had three points apiece in the win while Dan Mierzwa added two (1+1) and Pat Whalen also scored.
Mike Corsaro led the Kings with three assists. Mark Seider and Tim Buchman had a goal and a helper each, with Tim Jones scoring the other goal.
• Kevin Seelbinder assisted on goals from Dan Carlson, Bruce Andrews and Jeff Norgren to help the Flyers beat the Bruins, 3-1.
Mark Brand scored the lone goal in the loss.
• Dan Meterko and Kirk Lawley each scored twice and added an assist to lead the Rangers over the Leafs, 6-2. Ken Browning and Daryl Hoffman also scored in the win.
Mike Wegryn and Armand DeBan both had a goal and an assist for the Leafs. Doug Pattison assisted on both goals.
• Gary Pawlukovich and Jason Corbetta scored two goals apiece while Bruce Michielli added a goal and two assists in the Canadiens' 7-2 win over the Sabres. Jeff Tretheway and Lance Turton scored the other goals for the Habs, with Tretheway also adding an assist.
Bill Cline and Ken Johnson scored in the loss, with Alan Miss assisting on both.
• STANDINGS (1 point per period won, 2 points for win): North — Wild, 4.5 points; Flyers, 4.5 points; Bruins, 0.5 points; Kings, 0.5 points; South — Rangers, 4.5 points; Canadiens, 4.0 points; Sabres, 1.0 points; Leafs, 0.5 points.
