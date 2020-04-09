30th Canal Fish Derby will wait a year

GASPORT — The 30th annual Stephen C. Harrington Memorial Erie Barge Canal Fishing Derby will have to wait another year, but another prestigious honor for its late founder and namesake has just arrived.
Lynn Harrington, Stephen's widow, announced this week that the 30th fish derby has been postponed until next summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its affect not only on those who love to fish, but those businesses that are stocked in outdoor equipment and bait, as well as other faithful sponsors.
This year's derby would have been scheduled July 16-26 on canal waters between Albion and the Tonawandas. The good news is next year's derby dates are already scheduled for July 15-25, 2021.
“There's no way — even if everything opened up today — there's no way I could ask a sponsor under these circumstances,” Mrs. Harrington said.
“I had been thinking about it, then I started seeing all these other events that have closed,” she said.
“Right now, this is my time. I usually start around the end of March-beginning of April to see our sponsors. Things are closed at least through the end of the month and we don't even know if it's going to be longer than that. I can't do it without the sponsors. I just thought I better let everyone know now, even though it breaks my heart.”
The annual fish derby, which has been recognized both by the state Legislature and nationally by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, features grand prizes of a new fishing boat (adult division) and kayak (kids division), as well as daily and numerous other prizes.
Mrs. Harrington said participation numbers were slightly down last summer, but the derby still attracts about 700 people per year. The seven derby divisions of fish are bass, walleye, northern pike, bullhead, carp, sheephead and catfish.
In the meantime, Mrs. Harrington said she was honored and deeply moved by an award she accepted recently on behalf of her late husband, whose contagious outgoing personality and dedication to promoting fishing and the canal was unmatched locally.
“Steve got inducted into the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs' wall of fame at the Niagara County Fairgrounds,” Mrs. Harrington said. “He got a plaque and there's brick with his name on it that's going out on the Don Bronson Memorial Conservation Wall of Fame. I was so happy it means the world to me.”
Steve Harrington, who founded the derby in 1990 in the hopes of better promoting the canal and bringing families and friends together, died unexpectedly in 2017. With help from her family, Mrs. Harrington has been running the derby each year since, in his memory.
For more information on the derby, contact Mrs. Harrington at 425-8144.
Follow veteran sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.