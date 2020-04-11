Times have been tough.
The COVID-19 pandemic has twisted life drastically. During these times, there’s no watching a live sports broadcast with some friends, or even going and watching a sporting event. Sports are absent for the time being, and that includes the local high school scene.
Some high schoolers have seen their seasons taken from them in a blink of an eye with no certainty that they’ll get the chance to play this spring.
For seniors who have worked their entire high school careers for this moment, it’s a heartbreaking blow. As a former high school athlete, senior year was where you left everything out on the field.
Granted, senior year does was always going to end at some point, but spring athletes have one last shot at competing. Some had goals of league, sectional and state titles; some had their sights set on breaking personal, team, league, section or state records; and some, honestly, just had their hopes up of a fun final season with some of their best friends before heading off to college.
The coronavirus is real. It’s alive and spreading like crazy throughout the world. It’s changed the way everyone lives. And it’s important everyone follows the strict guidelines set out by government officials to prevent the spread. But it’s also taken a lot away from some people.
We reached out to some of those people, high school seniors in our local coverage area who are facing a lost final season. Here are some of their thoughts:
Cole Accetta, Lewiston-Porter track and field
“Not being able to come to the track every day after school and see my teammates as well as my coaches makes me extremely sad and reminiscent of how good myself and others did last year — especially how much fun we had.
“Since I am a senior, I was looking forward to my farewell trip in high school track. During early November, I committed to run D-1 track and field as well as cross country at Canisius College. This was after a huge junior season in which me, as well as three others in the (4x800) relay achieved what every track runner wants by qualifying for the New Balance Nationals meet in North Carolina.
"Myself and my teammate Corey Stack were looking forward to making another run at states as well as nationals with the relay again but as seniors. We want to make the most out of our last high school sports season. My senior season would’ve gave me a great indication of what I could have achieved as well as set me up on the right foot to go into college with my head held high.
“At this point in time, I think it’s highly unlikely I will be able to have my senior season of sports. It is terrible for everyone who was geared up for the season with such unforeseen circumstances. However, if the season is saved, I would be very excited. I still run throughout the week just to take my mind off the situation and stay in shape in the case that sports are resumed this spring.”
Avery Andrews, Grand Island softball
“I was very shocked over the whole coronavirus outbreak. Once everyone started talking about school getting cancelled and the spring sports season getting cancelled, I was hoping it was just a rumor. Although I understand the severity of the virus, it is still disappointing. I am upset about not playing softball at the moment, considering I have been looking forward to and preparing for my senior softball season all year.
“Softball has always been my main sport, so I was ready to get on the field one last time as a Viking. Being a pitcher, I put a lot of time into softball in the offseason going to extra pitching lessons. Personally, I wanted to leave it all on the field for my team and to put my hard work to use. As for my team, we work hard in the offseason at open gyms and travel team practices, so we were ready to make an improvement from last year. All of the seniors wanted to make our last softball season special.
“I am hopeful that there is a chance of playing a condensed schedule for the spring sports season. Even if we only play a few games, I would be happy with that. It would mean the world to me to play softball as a Viking again. Having one last opportunity to play for my school would be a positive outcome after this tough situation.”
Kylie Annable, Barker softball
"I’ve been a part of the BCS softball team since I was in seventh grade and have played in the Somerset league from kindergarten to sixth grade. To not be able to play one more time would be absolutely devastating as softball has been such a big part of my life for so long.
"Being the last sports season of my final year in high school, this was my chance to say goodbye to the underclassmen and my own fellow seniors before we move on to the next part of our lives. I was also looking forward to playing first base one last season, a position I’ve played in the Somerset league, JV and varsity and have fallen in love with over the years. There is no feeling compared to doing a near split to keep my foot on the base and grab the ball to get that last out the team needed.
"To me, senior year is the year to say goodbye, to soak everything in one last time, as we will never be here again. To have that last goodbye ripped away hurts, almost at a physical level.
"I do believe my season can be saved. It would mean everything to compete again, even if it is on an abbreviated schedule. The chance to get out on the field even one more time would be phenomenal."
Vanessa Burkard, Newfane track and field
"As a three-sport athlete for Newfane my dedication to athletics is undeniable, and as a senior it was heartbreaking to find out that my last ever season may never happen. I have competed at the varsity level on the track team since I was in seventh grade and have always looked forward to improving each year and seeing what I could accomplish.
"After completing my senior cross country season unsatisfied with my times I looked forward to this track season for me to be better. I just had to get through swim season to make it to track! I finished my senior swim season and was so ready for track that I began training a month before swim was even over. I got myself in the best shape of my life and worked so hard to make my last ever sport at Newfane the best one.
"I was completely devastated when I found out the season could be over before it even started. I have trained so hard for this season and I do not want to give up on it now. Even though it’s harder to do alone, I still have been continuously training in hopes some sort of track season can still occur. I have not missed a day of running in over a month and I do not intend to stop because running is the one thing that is keeping me sane in the world right now.
"At this rate, it seems my senior track season may not ever happen and that breaks my heart. But if any form of a season can occur, I will be ready for it and I will highly appreciate any opportunity to race in the last months of my senior year. Having no senior track season will honestly be awful to me because of how much I looked forward to this year and how much fun I know it would have been with my teammates. I just want one more chance to be with the people I train and race with. We would all be grateful for this."
Molly Chiarella, Niagara Falls track and field
“Lately I’ve been feeling really sad about this topic. My sport is mostly individual, so it’s not as effected as team sports. I still run every day, but I mainly miss the people — my friends that I’d run with every day after school — just laughing and seeing their faces.
“I have been running track since I was in seventh grade and in 10th grade I went to my first track sectionals meet where I saw the senior lap. This is where all the seniors get on the line at the end of the sectional meet, to run one final lap on the track before they close this chapter of their life. Needless to say, I’ve been looking forward to this since I saw my senior captains run their last lap two years ago.
“I am still hopeful that we can get back to school eventually, maybe early May, and hopefully have a shortened season. One thing I was really looking forward to was my coach. I’ve been working with this coach for years now, but she had never been my actual coach. She helped a lot, even though she didn’t have to. I was really excited to have an amazing season with her as my official coach. I would be beyond thrilled if I could compete again with her as my coach.”
Lydia Chunco, Newfane track and field
"After completing my last cross country season on such a high note, I became very excited for my track season. Along with many of my teammates, this past cross country season was my best out of all six years. When I was running my best times I became extremely excited to see what I could run on the track this year and what records my teammates and I could break.
"Before the track season was postponed, my team got to complete one week of practice. At these practices the team's dedication was showing everywhere. The workouts were better than ever and that excited the athletes as well as the coaches. When I learned that the season was postponed it was heartbreaking.
"I have spent the past six years dedicated to running. The one thing that I have looked forward to since I was in seventh grade was being able to run the senior lap at the end of sectionals. Not knowing if I will be able to run that lap or compete in any invitationals or league meets is very disappointing to me. After all these years of hard work I may not even get to have a senior night, the night where the seniors get to race for the last time on their home track and finally say goodbye. Graduating from Newfane without competing in a final season of track and field breaks my heart.
"At this rate I am not sure if my track season can be saved. If we return to school in May we will have missed March and April, the two months where we train to prepare for the races at the end of April and throughout May. Missing these months will have ruined our training plans. Although if we do return in May and can have a season, I will be grateful to compete in my final meets as a Newfane athlete. If we are able to compete, I will be filled with joy to be able to race with my teammates and spend one last season with them."
Emaleigh Cooper, Niagara Falls softball
“Senior year was the year I’ve been waiting for since I was younger. Playing softball and being able to have a final season with my teammates that I’ve grown up with meant the world to me. Now with the season being on hold and possibly cancelled, this year just seems to become unreal.
"Every athlete waits to finally have a senior night, enjoying it with the people who have watched them grow and improve. For us athletes it’s more than a game. It’s more than winning a state championship or even just simply having a good hit in that one game. It’s about making new friends and enjoying the experience you get to have with them. You get attached to the game and the memories that come with playing.
"Not being able to have a senior season or even one last game with my teammates is something I could have never pictured. To get back on that turf field, hear the crowd and your teammates cheering you on, and just simply enjoying the experience is something that should not be taken away from any athlete.”
Josh Everett, Newfane lacrosse
"My goal this year was to play four sports and win every league championship before I had to start my journey of college. I succeeded in the fall winning league for football and in the winter our basketball team tied first for league and I won individually league and as a team we won league out on the wrestling mat. I had one last sport, one last year, one last part of my goal.
"Being cut short and not even receiving an opportunity to do what I love and chase that last league championship with all the boys out on the lacrosse field has made me come to the realization that my high school sports season has came to an end. With all that said, I’m hoping that this can clear up In the near future to save at least half of my senior season (in) a sport I will never have the opportunity to play again and also for all the memories that could’ve been made along the way.
"I just want that opportunity to be able to wear Newfane across my chest for one more event, match, game or practice. I miss it. It was not the senior year I fully imagined it to be, but if this is the end of my journey with this school I will forever be Newfane Proud and will love this place forever."
Declan Faery, Wilson baseball
“A bunch of emotions just go through your head, not being out there competing with your friends. Obviously, it’s sad just the fact that we as seniors might not be able to play our last season and we might have played our last games without knowing it.
“I know all of us were really looking forward to playing baseball this season. Most of us played football or basketball together the past two seasons and we were all looking forward to making some noise in the field as like a one-last-ride for us, one last run at a championship.
“I really hope that this season can be saved just because it would let us go out and compete with our friends. And, really, it’s one big family in the community, so being able to go out and compete one more time for this community would just be great.”
Joshua Ferraro, Lockport track and field
"My emotions of not being able to compete in track (are) heartbreaking. I had so much anticipation and excitement for my final track season. This wasn't XC where I was average and was there; this was track where I could score points and place for the team.
"From the end of my junior year I was so excited for my senior year because our team was planning on keeping our streak of winning NFLs and me personally go to sectionals for the (4x800 relay) and the open 8. During my junior year we (placed) very well in both events, so I kept that energy and positivity for this year in hopes for even better results.
"On that terrible disappointment, I'm not expecting any season. But sometimes the unknown is better than knowing."
Anna Frerichs, Wilson softball
"I really miss being with my team and getting to play every day. It’s a bit disappointing because of how nice the weather was already, which hasn’t happened before. Overall, it’s tough to deal with because there’s not much we can do about it. I've looked forward to softball season all year; it’s my favorite sport. It’s always a really fun season. As a senior, it’s hard to believe that this would be my last season playing at Wilson. We had some really great stuff planned that I was looking forward to that. I’m a bit sad to see is no longer a possibility.
"I think that if we can get back by the beginning of May, we can definitely salvage some of our season. Even if we don’t fit every game in, I would still love to play. I just want to get back out on the field with my team because it’s always a great time. Most of all, just to get back out there for even one more game would mean the world."
Serena Harris, Barker track and field/tennis
"It was very disappointing to first hear about all the college athletes losing out on their senior year of athletics for the spring and the end of indoor (track and field). I was then upset to learn that I may not get the chance to run for my school one last time once school ended. This would be an unsettling way to put an end to my senior year of athletics at Barker.
"I am very appreciative of the years I did put into track and the senior years I got to participate in for field hockey and basketball. They were important to me to end my six years of athletics (in) fall and winter and my senior track season is just as important for me to end. I also joined tennis for the first time this year to learn the sport and was looking forward to the new season.
"I really think if there is a chance we get to go back to school we can still have a track season. It will just be pushed back and a little more compact which I will still be grateful for to work with my coaches one more time."
Mason Hilliard, Niagara Falls baseball
“I’m devastated that there’s a chance I won’t be able to ever step on the baseball field again. This could be my last chance to ever play the game I love, and to have it ripped away is a tough pill to swallow. I was looking forward to spend the season with my teammates and my coaches, seeing that it could be my last chance to play with them, and putting the Wolverines jersey on and competing every day. I also feel bad for my parents, who wanted to walk the field with me for my senior night, with them supporting me my whole life from hitting and pitching lessons or just helping me be myself.
“I wanted to go out with a bang my senior year and go out with a division title. My senior year of baseball was so much more than just baseball. It was the chance to spend every day with a great group of guys and to just have fun.
“It’s going to be tough for us to come back to school and play baseball with the seriousness of COVID-19. But with that being said, I would give anything to just go day in and day out and play baseball with my teammates. For some of us it’s our last chance to play baseball, which gives this season extra meaning.”
Angel Hoy, Niagara Falls softball
“Not being able to play softball for my last season is heartbreaking. I have worked so hard the last six years to make this season my best season, and now I’m not sure if I will even get to play. It’s very hard to think about this and have to face reality that I may not get to play.
“Senior year is what I’ve been looking forward to since I can remember. The last 12 years I have been pushing myself to get to the place I am right now, making my last year so much to remember. I was looking forward to all the memories, prom, graduation and graduation parties. Senior year marks the end of childhood and beginning of adulthood. Graduating high school is the end of one chapter in my life and the start of another. I just want to be able to close that chapter by walking across the stage.
“At this rate I’m not sure if my season will be saved. I am trying to stay optimistic and hope for the best but I’m not sure. If I could get to play this season, even if it’s just one game, it would honestly mean the world to me to just be able leave it all out there.”
Mat Kerchenski, Niagara Falls baseball
“Not being able to play this spring is killing me. With this being my senior season and last opportunity to play with some of my best friends and people I’ve played with for 10 years, it makes me feel horrible.
"I was really looking forward to this season and being able to play with all of my teammates I’ve had for the past four years or longer and enjoy this last season as teammates before everyone graduates and goes off on their own paths. I do believe our season can be saved and, if it is, it would mean the world to me and I wouldn’t take one second of the season for granted.”
Alex Laurenzi, Lewiston-Porter lacrosse
“Well, I would say the general emotion is just disappointment and a little sadness, because we can’t do anything about it. During soccer in the fall, I ended up spraining both of my ankles at different points, which led to limited playing time. I was on track for recovery and there was a little extra motivation for me to come back (this spring) and play at a high level, so I could contribute to the team and my mates. Senior year, well, it’s the last ride on the carousel. We wanted to make it count and enjoy it before we all go our separate ways.
“I doubt (we play), because with the way the numbers are growing, it doesn’t look good. But if something good were to happen and we could take the field again, I would love it. It’s not just about playing the game, it’s what happens before and after the games. It’s practicing and spending time with your friends doing something we all enjoy. It’s the laughs, the bus rides and everything else, win or lose.
"For me, I joined the lacrosse team last year because there were a lot of guys that played soccer with me junior year. After all we did in 2018, winning Class A-2, it was worth it to pick up a new sport and enjoy the camaraderie we had during soccer.”
Adam Liberti, Niagara Wheatfield baseball
“It’s kind of an unexplainable feeling of shock, hate and sadness. I’ve honestly been looking forward to this season my entire varsity career. From the beginning of my senior year, it’s all that was in my mind. I still can’t believe it and it sickens my to even think that I just simply won’t be playing baseball my senior year.
“Getting back on the field would be amazing for me. There would be nothing right now that I’d love more then to compete with the boys out on the field. Do I think it’s a possibility of coming back? No. I lost hope the first day I found out that school was canceled. It’s crazy times we live in.”
Liam McMurray, North Tonawanda baseball
“With this current pause in the season, knowing that we would have just kicked off and gotten into the swing of things, it really hurts. Looking at the forecast and seeing the weather getting better and better with little rain and not being able to play baseball? That just kills. It’s almost an annual thing getting the season set back a week or two because of rainouts.
“I’ve played baseball my whole life and have looked forward to my senior year since I started playing modified baseball. And finally knowing that I might not get a chance to play this year really is a morale killer. This year was a chance for our team to prove ourselves and really make a splash and we most likely will not be able to make that run happen.
“By the looks of things, there is a low chance we see the field this season. I would want nothing more than even one game with this group of guys just to know I’m playing my last game of high school baseball.”
Ben Moskala, Grand Island tennis
“I would say that it’s just disappointing to have our spring sports season be potentially cancelled, especially being that it is all of the seniors' last sports season of high school. I was looking forward to the season because I was ready to enjoy my last sports season ever, and to enjoy it with my friends (who) I’ve been playing sports with since I was little.
“I want to believe that the season could still be saved if schools end up opening before the year ends. I’m not sure how it would happen and if the pandemic will pass over any time soon, but it does not hurt to hope for the best.”
Skylar Munnikhuysen, Wilson track and field
“Not being able to compete in my final season of high school athletics is truly heartbreaking. I wish I had the chance to compete with my teammates one more time. I wasn't prepared to say goodbye to my career as a track athlete or as a high school competitor. I've been training on the track and field team since seventh grade, and I was hoping to make a states run this year for high jump. Now, I feel like my chance was stripped away.
“At this rate, the season does not look promising. The quarantine keeps getting extended further into the school year. If by any chance the season could be saved, it would mean so much to me and the other seniors. It would give us a chance to salvage the short amount of time that we have left in our high school athletics career.”
Mackenzie Musgrove, Niagara Wheatfield lacrosse
“When I was notified that most of our games have already been cancelled, my heart just broke and reality began to hit. We were only two weeks into the season, but within those two weeks we already had such a strong bond. Your team and your sport becomes such a huge part of you, and not being able to have either of those just makes my heart ache.
"Lacrosse has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. After being a Falcon for the last five years, this would be my last time to suit up in their colors. I felt like this would be the year I could finally play to my full potential. I couldn’t wait for the day I could hear my name echoing across the stadium with both my parents escorting me to the field on senior night, surrounded by my teammates and coaches. Before every game, my teammates and I would just sing and dance while we were getting ready. It just sucks to think that we’ll never be able to do that again.
“Senior year is supposed to show all the hard work you’ve put in the last 12 years of your life, and it feels like that’s all just been ripped away. It’s truly heart wrenching. It’s very hard to stay positive during these times, but it’s really all you can do. The more time that goes by, the more we are notified that more and more of our games are getting cancelled. As much as I hate to admit it, I don’t think the spring season can really be saved, but I would love to see it happen. I would do anything to get back on the field, even if it was just for two weeks. I never realized how much I took this all for granted. I miss the sport, I miss my team and I miss my coaches. I really hope I can see them one last time before the season ends.”
Colton Pankiewicz, Niagara Wheatfield lacrosse
“I started playing a sport that I was very unfamiliar with and within two months I fell in love with it and, as a goalie, I felt that no shot, no bruise or absolutely anything could change that. My junior year, I patiently waited in the shadows. … I was under the belief that my time to shine would be senior year. I was absolutely ecstatic for the season and excited to show everyone what I was capable of.
"Lacrosse at Niagara Wheatfield is much different than anywhere else because of the passion the community has for the program. For the community, lacrosse is not just a sport, it’s a way of life. Unlike many sports, parents aren’t just cheering for their kids to do well, they’re cheering for the team to do well as a whole. Even if it means our first games (are) the playoffs, there is nothing I’d want more than to have a chance to compete and win because for some people, lacrosse is their life.”
MacKenzie Patterson, Niagara Wheatfield track and field
“(I’m) disappointed, sad and in denial. I was looking forward to my senior track season. Our team practiced together for one week and then our season was abruptly put on hold. Some days it seems like a bad dream. I was looking forward to defending my first-place Niagara Frontier League ranking as a 400-meter hurdler. I was also looking forward to competing one last season with my teammates and learning from my amazing coaches.
“I'm trying to stay positive, so I would say our season will be saved. My mom has already purchased her ‘track mom’ T-shirts and hats, so she is hoping that will bring some good karma.
"Competing my senior year would allow me to close the book on my high school track career. It would also allow me to attempt to attain my goals. Last year, I missed states by nine one hundredths of a second. This season, I was looking forward to pushing myself to reach my goal of states.”
Bubba Rustowicz, Grand Island lacrosse
“This whole situation is pretty surreal. Going into senior year, I knew one of the hardest parts would be the end of high school sports. But I never once thought it would be anything like this. It just doesn’t feel right because who could’ve possibly seen this coming? The way I’d put my feelings right now is just complete shock at how quickly the season came to an end when it had barely even started in the first place.
“I only started playing lacrosse my freshman year of high school, but ever since then, I’ve fallen in love with the sport. I’ve been looking forward to this season all year. Our team had really high expectations for this season. We had a down year last year and we were all hoping to make this season something special. On top of that, it was the last time I could ever play a high school sport.
"Being a senior, you quickly realize there’s a lot of lasts. The last homecoming, the last spirit week, and eventually the last time playing high school sports. So, this season was really special to me. I just couldn’t wait to not only play a game I love, but more importantly make some lifelong memories with my friends I’ve been playing sports with since I was a kid.
“While it may be very unlikely, I do think there’s a chance that we could have some type of a season. It would probably be very condensed, but at this point I would be extremely happy if we could even just play a few games. At first, I’m sure returning would feel weird, but I do believe it could be a really amazing experience. I just hope we could try figuring something out to continue the season. It would give a lot of people something to look forward to and could be a really special experience for everyone who’s a part of it.”
Chase Stauffer, North Tonawanda lacrosse
“It’s very hard because our program hasn’t been strong since the start. This season our first week of practice was great with a second-year coach, young team, just a whole culture change, and a schedule where the second half of the season seemed to favor us. I’ve been on the team since freshman year, I’ve watched three classes play out this season. I played my last game with my brother in 2018 and, unfortunately, we went winless that season. I wanted to be able to get at least one and, obviously, more wins this season for my final year.
“This season was for Michael Marra, our teammate who passed away this January. Every time we stepped out on that field, it was for him and it always would be. Our senior night was supposed to be a celebration of his young life taken too soon. Our saying this season was ‘14 Forever,’ and that was a hashtag we used often about Mike.
"Also, my freshman year, I was on the practice squad and only played two games. I worked my butt off to get where I’m at now, taking a huge step into a leadership role since last season and hoping to be a captain this season. I care about my boys over everything. I play for my team every time I lace up my cleats and it would mean so much to be able to do that just once more.
“I truly believe we may still get a game or two in. If we do, that’s all I’ll ask for. I just want to be able to step onto that field and feel the atmosphere under the lights on the turf with the team.”
Lydia Sweeney, Grand Island lacrosse
“It didn’t feel real. I mean never in a million years did I think something like this would come up and make the whole world stop. I was with a group of my friends at the time and we found out school was canceled until April 20, we all looked at each other like, what is happening? The first thing that came to mind for the lacrosse players was, ‘Is the season over?’ Immediately we called our coach and put her on speaker phone and we were asking ‘What does this mean for the season? Can we pick up our sticks from school to practice on our own?’ The list went on and on about questions that our coach didn’t have all the answers to. Nobody did.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. I missed out on my junior year because of a shoulder injury and coming back was something I was looking forward to finish my last sport as a Viking and create amazing memories with my friends before we all go our opposite ways. I mean, our coach had a baby and originally told us she wouldn’t be returning but ended up coming back, which was super exciting because she was my and a few other players' coach since third grade and introduced me to the game. That reason alone was super exciting.
“As of now I don’t wanna get my hopes up. I believe if schools starts back up they will find a way to shorten the season. I’m preparing for the worst, but at the same time I’m ready to go whenever. To get something back that we all feel like we already lost would mean the world. I believe it would give us a deeper meaning of playing and being more grateful for something that we took for granted. To be able to experience my last home game, senior night, last lacrosse game and last time I put on a jersey with a Viking on it, it can’t be put into words.”
Bryan Toth, North Tonawanda baseball
“It’s definitely agitating having our season taken away from us to a degree and it’s definitely depressing to know that I more than likely won’t be able to finish off my baseball career with the school. This being my senior season makes it hurt a little bit more. This was going to most likely be my last time playing organized baseball, and that’s why I was looking forward to it. Also, with baseball being a spring sport, it was going to be my last senior night of my high school athletic career. Some of the seniors have been looking forward to senior year just to receive their wood bat engraved with their name that they have been waiting four years for and now that may be taken away from them.
“Every day that passes by and the more I hear on the news, the less hope I have to be able to salvage the seasons. I had hope at the beginning of the whole ordeal, but hope and my patience is starting to dwindle. I would love nothing more than to get onto the field at least one last time to play one more game, just so I know that will be my last one. I hope we can get something out of the season, I really do, just so we know when our last game will be instead of looking back to junior year and realizing that was our last time playing together.”
John Wendt, Lewiston-Porter track and field
“It’s really rough not being able to get together with my team and work every day toward goals we’ve had on our mind since the end of last season. For the first time in about five years, I’m not outside every day with my friends and coaches running and doing workouts. It’s like trying to break a habit you’ve known for so long. It’s hard to stay home every day and think about how much you could be improving, or at least having fun.
“Your senior year is what your entire school career leads up to. You think of senior year as your prime when you’re an athlete. Not only that, but the younger teammates look up to you when you’re the senior. You have the experience, the knowledge and the skills that the younger kids want to have. They go to you when they have questions. You’re the role model to the team, and if the team loses the few seniors that are paving the way for a new group, then that’s a bigger problem. Not only are you losing a senior runner, but you’re losing a senior role model and mentor. It’s tough for me knowing I lose another chance at sectionals or states, but it’s tough for the team not to hear helpful ideas and tips from a veteran.
“It’s impossible to say what the future holds. I’m not confident the season will be canceled, but I’m also not confident that we’ll have a season. What I can say is that if the season happens, kids everywhere are going to be playing with a new motivation. Seniors will be playing with a chip on their shoulder, knowing that part of their season was taken from them. Some kids, including me, are trying to run for a spot in college. I wish those kids the best of luck, and I know I’m running as hard as I can if this season gets going.”
Owen White, Lockport track and field
"Right now my feelings towards this whole delay can be described as like powerless. I know that we need to keep the spread very, very low because of how many people are affected so severely, but man it sucks. I have always said that I am not a sociable person at all and running makes that easy for me because who talks during a race, but I miss everyone in section VI right now. Especially my teammates. During cross country our whole team was the closest I have seen them and I have been running for Lockport for five years.
"... I was really looking forward to seeing my team together again, but also I had big plans on the track. In cross country I ended up running way faster than I ever thought I could and I won the sectional title, so I thought I could come close to that in indoor too. I was never as good at track as I was cross country, but I thought I could carry this momentum I had into at least a podium finish at sectionals.
"Sadly though the entire season felt really off and I never felt I had something to run for. Our guys distance team had four people on it. Then one guy got injured for the season and then the other got injured and couldn't run most of the workouts ... so I never felt I had a team to run with. To top it all off, I had to get my wisdom teeth out and the only weekend they could do it was the weekend of sectionals. That really put me down because now I barely had any goals for myself. My last race was an alright one and it just felt super rushed that whole season. I was super ready for the final outdoor season and I had plans to break at least one school record and get much closer to a couple other ones with the cross country team back together. I bought new spikes and everything. I was pumped.
"Deep down I don't think it's going to be saved. I can't tell myself that, though, because then I will stop running and who knows, it might pop up again. ... Running around a track 100 times was never the most fun part about running to me, but looking through a lot of last year's pictures and knowing how much fun I had during training and the whole process of a track meet, it really told me that I do miss track. It really would mean a ton of I was able to get back on the track even for like two races with no one in the stands, just me and the team. I would have so much fun. Obviously I don't think I'm going to forget this year because of the things that have happened already, but if I was able to just be with the team for the last couple months of being in high school I would really never forget it."
•••
While we set out to get the opinions of seniors, there were a few underclassmen who submitted their thoughts as well.
In appreciation of their contributions, here's what they had to say:
Jacob Goehle, Newfane baseball sophomore
"I only get to play baseball in the spring; I don’t get the opportunity to play during the summer. To hear I might (not) be getting the opportunity to play this spring hurts. I have put so much effort and time during the offseason to make sure I was ready to play and it feels like I have wasted all that time. I enjoy being able to play baseball with my lifelong friends and I don’t want the opportunity to be taken from us spring sports players. There are so many of us that are committed to there sport and the time and effort and commitment we have put into that sport.
"I believe if we get back to school in May or even late to early June we should be able to play. I think so because schedules can be squeezed together so games are more often and practices are less. Maybe even open up Sundays to spring sports. I also think if this quarantine stays till summer we should be able to play in summer. The football team practices and starts playing in the summer, so why can’t spring sports start playing in the summer? ... It would mean a lot to me to be able to play because like I said, I don’t get the opportunity to play during the summer and I really want to be able to play with my friends.
"I think I speak for all spring sports athletes. Let us play, consider all the time we have put into getting ready for the season and please put in that same time to find a time to fit these sports in to play."
Ashleigh Hughes, Newfane tennis sophomore
"In all honesty, I have been looking forward to this season all year. Me and my one friend, Alyssa, talked about it every day and it is the only thing I’ve really been looking forward to.
"If I didn’t have tennis, I would be alone in my thoughts all day and that wouldn’t be good, and at this rate I do believe that my team would be able to be 'saved.' All we need is a little bit of practice because I’ve seen a few people practicing on their own time, which will help, and last year we had two of our best players go in to states ... so i think we have been ready to get into games.
"... It would mean everything to me and a lot of people I know if we could not cancel spring sports."
Kahniya James, Lockport track and field junior
"At the rate things are going, there is a possibility that we may not be able to have an outdoor season at all. Hearing this news is heartbreaking. Coming into this season from a successful indoor season, I had very high hopes and goals for outdoor. Track is something that I love and am very passionate about, and it is crushing to hear that we might miss out on a season due to unfortunate circumstances.
"Hopefully, by the end of April, problems have been solved and we are able to get back on the track. It would mean a lot if we were able to get a season and be able to finish out the 2020 school year doing something we love."
Skylar Renz, Newfane softball sophomore
"I am very sad about not playing because I work hard through the beginning of the year to build up my strength for the sport and now i’m not even playing. We didn’t even get to pick out the teams yet and the season was apparently over and i was very mad/sad.
"I believe that our season will be able to play some games but not as many as usual (obviously), but if we still practice as hard and try our best we can make the best of the season. Like a week before we go back to practice, people should follow a certain workout and get back into shape for their sport."
Jayden Reynolds, Newfane track and field junior
"I was looking forward to the season and be able to break my personal records and training for one of my favorite sports.
"I believe we can still participate in track as long as we are in school by May. And I have seen many teammates running around town as well, so the missed practices wouldn’t mean much. Our coach proposed that we just have one all-league meet at the end of the season with all of the teams from our league. Whichever team were to win this meet would be considered the league champion for the season."
Sports editor Mike Meiler and reporters Khari Demos and John D'Onofrio contributed to this project.
