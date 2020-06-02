As protests across the nation following the killing of George Floyd hit the one-week mark Tuesday — and their fourth day in Wester New York — Niagara County's two collegiate athletic departments offered their support.
Floyd, an African American, was killed by Derek Chauvin, a White police officer, on May 25 in Minneapolis. Chauvin knelt on the neck of Floyd, who was unarmed, for nearly nine minutes.
"Niagara Athletics offers its courage, strength and love as our community identified and dismantles seen and unseen systemic and institutionalized racism," Niagara University's athletics department posted to Twitter. "Athletics has a visible role in the Niagara University community and it is our responsibility, grounded in the mission of St. Vincent de Paul, to promote social justice for those who are consistently affected.
"We pledge to have open and candid discussions about how injustice, racism, and oppression physically and emotionally harm our community members. We are committed to finding real solutions to these problems alongside our Black and Brown student-athletes and staff members. There are no easy answers, but we need to talk, listen, support, care, and trust each other. In order for us to be together, we need to address issues that are separating us.
"Our university president, Reverend James J. Maher, C.M., says that 'This work belongs to all of us.' We are committed. We are there for each other and embrace diversity and inclusion. We are one."
Niagara County Community College's athletics department chimed in on Twitter as well:
"Social injustice in America is unacceptable. "The news this past week of George Floyd's death is appalling. This reoccurring problem requires prompt attention and response.
"As Thunderwolves, we will not turn away. We will speak out against racism and stand with you in the fight against these injustices."
