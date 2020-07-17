Local high school athletic directors and administrators are working feverishly this week, scheduling practices and games in the hopes of having some type of fall sports season beginning in late September.
However, the bottom line is it's going to be up to New York State and unprecedented COVID-19 to ultimately decide the fate of scholastic sports for the 2020-21 school year.
This week, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the governing body for high school athletics in the Empire State, voted to delay the start of the 2020 fall season and canceled all fall regional and state championships due to the deadly global coronavirus pandemic.
In a COVID-19 Task Force Media Conference Call that followed the announcement, NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said the decision to delay the start of fall sports (football, boys and girls soccer, girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball, golf, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls cross country) was based on guidance received from the state Department of Health.
“We understand that these decisions pertaining to high school sports and education are based upon data to keep students safe and the community safe,” Dr. Zayas said.
“As we look to determine what will take place with inter-scholastic athletics, we're going to pause until Sept. 21. If on Sept. 21st there is going to be an issue, or an interruption or an impact to the high school sports season, the plan is to move to option B or a condensed-season format and move to start all sports on Jan. 4 in three 10-week seasons. This would give every student athlete the opportunity to play their sport of choice in three 10-week seasons starting in January.”
One of the most important administrators in Western New York, Section VI president Brett A. Banker, CMAA, who also serves as President of the New York State Athletic Administrators Association and as the veteran athletics director at Kenmore East and West high schools, said the state Task Force, “is made up of great people focused on the right things.
“I feel like we're at least still at-bat, fouling off pitches, staying alive,” Banker said.
“It's an extremely emotional and difficult process. The delay until Sept. 21 allows schools to gauge how we're doing with our protocols while students are in the building. If we can't pull it off safely starting Sept. 21, we still have January.”
Niagara Falls athletics director Joe Contento said the Sept. 21 date would be the first day of fall practices. The previously-scheduled practice starting date was Aug. 24. Players in all sports are then required to participate in a specific number of practices before they can compete in a varsity, junior varsity or modified game, putting the actual start of the fall seasons right now at around the end of September or beginning of October.
“We are hoping to start practicing in September and get in games, but getting them back to school — academics — is our first priority,” Contento said.
“I think the state is doing the right thing. Let's all wear a mask and let's keep our numbers down so that we can get back to school and back to athletics.”
Banker said a portion of the Section VI Executive Committee met last week and its full board will meet again Monday morning.
“We're also in constant contact with each other and our Task Force representative, Adam Stoltman (Superintendent of Schools at Alden) shares what he can,” Banker said.
“Obviously, the discussion will be, given a late September start, can we build off a shortened regular season and still have our sectional championships? Our leagues in the section are also feverishly meeting and working on revamped fall schedules.”
Among the major concerns mentioned Friday by Grand Island AD Jon Roth and Niagara Frontier League executive director Patrick M. Burke will be keeping scholastic sports out of situations where there aren't enough referees and officials to cover the amount of games that will be needed to play in order to accommodate all schools and teams adequately.
If all sports are moved to 2021, precise planning and a better than average WNY spring will be needed as well.
“No state championships doesn't lock you into dates on the backside of your schedule, which gives you some flexibility in planning ahead,” Burke noted.
“The section will decide soon whether we will have sectional playoffs. That decision is forthcoming,” Burke said.
“We as a league will decide what's feasible and what's not, practice times, etc. And then there's officials. We can't lump in so many games on days that we run out of officials.”
Burke added that the delayed start could significantly hamper specific fall sports like golf and tennis, which require more pristine outdoor conditions than the ones WNY typically provides in October and November.
“Our goal is to play as many games safely as possible before the winter season kicks in,” Burke said. “Right now, Nov. 16 is the date for the start of winter sports season practices, so if that doesn't change — we don't want seasons to overlap.”
Roth said candidly that he isn't as optimistic about fall sports as he would like to be.
“I'm hoping we can make this work, but I don't know,” Roth said. “Right now, it's a mess.”
“I really feel that there's a good chance we're just not going to have any sports in the fall and someone should probably come out and say it now,” Roth said.
“Sports like football need 10 days of practices so now we're talking about the first game maybe Oct. 1, so we'll have to cut games. We'll get more direction from (Section VI football chairman) Ken Stoldt shortly. I talked to my son (Wilson athletics director Jeff Roth) and he said to me, ‘There's no other way to make it work.’ I'm still hoping.”
Burke said ultimately it's up to the state to decide the fate of scholastic fall sports in 2020, just as it decided last spring to cancel all spring scholastic sports for the Class of 2020.
“The state can still turn right around and say no fall sports, but if the Sept. 21 scenario doesn't take place, then we'll try to squeeze in three seasons, starting in January,” Burke said.
“Again, you try to do anything you can to give these kids something that at least resembles a season. Last spring was heartbreaking.”
Banker said the best case scenario for Section VI sports is for every traditional fall sport to safely begin practices on Sept. 21 and complete some semblance of a season.
“From there, we follow the recommendations of the Task Force, NYSPHSAA and the state education department to run winter and spring seasons,” Banker said.
“I hope that we have the flexibility to extend our spring season beyond the end of the school year in an effort to have our students representing their schools for as long as it takes to complete the seasons.
“I want all of the student-athletes throughout Section VI to know that there are very talented people in leadership roles working diligently for them,” Banker said.
“I have a lot of confidence in our section, our executive director Timm Slade, our Athletic Council and all of the athletic directors. We all want what the students and families want. Each person needs to act responsibly and collectively so that we can return to what it is we all love as soon as possible.”
Follow veteran local sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.