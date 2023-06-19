Michigan sophomore Yugi Liu and Clemson junior Katherine Schuster led the men’s and women’s divisions in the inaugural Porter Cup combined qualifiers Monday at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
Liu finished with a score of 68 while Schuster led with a score of 71.
On the women’s side, Clarence residents Rosalie DiNinzio and Victoria Leach finished tied for second with a score of 77. DiNinzio, a two-time BDGA champion, now competes at Indiana State University while Leach still competes at Stetson University.
On the men’s side, Niagara Falls CC member Matt Pawlak, Georgetown senior Ryan Moylan and Coral Springs, Florida resident Thomas Christiansen finished tied for second with a score. Tonawanda’s Ryan Edholm (Canisius College) and Darien’s Ben Carpenter (Yale) led the four-way tie for fourth with a score of 71. This also included Southeastern Oklahoma State University alum Trent Zorgdragen of Stratford, Ontario and Ryan Summerville of Aurora, Ontario.
The 64th Porter Cup will be held July 12-15th at Niagara Falls Country Club. For the first time in its history, this will be a combined men’s and women’s event, consisting of fifty-four players in each division with alternate tee times.
