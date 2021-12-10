Lightfoot to join Gayle at Wasatch Academy

A pair of Division I-bound Niagara Falls basketball stars will play together for the final months of their high school careers.
Willie Lightfoot Jr. announced Friday on Facebook that he will be joining Roddy Gayle Jr. at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Wasatch's head coach, Paul Peterson, confirmed the move, which he said was Gayle's idea.
Lightfoot and Gayle last played together scholastically in 2017-18, helping Niagara Falls High School to a Section VI title as eighth graders. Gayle then transferred to Lewiston-Porter, and the two shared Niagara Gazette Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year honors as freshmen. Gayle led the Lancers to their first Niagara Frontier League and VI championships in over 30 years, while Lightfoot carried the Wolverines to the state semifinals
Lightfoot, who signed his national letter of intent to attend Bowling Green in November, then transferred the Sunrise Christian Academy, a national prep power in Kansas, where he spent two seasons. He started this season at NC Good Better Best Academy in Durham, North Carolina.
Gayle, who is signed to play next year at Ohio State, spent one more season at Lew-Port before transferring to Wasatch for his junior season. This year, the Tigers are 5-3 playing some of the top programs in the country. They're ranked No. 13 in the nation by ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.