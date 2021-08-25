Lightfoot changing prep schools

Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot Jr. has a new home for his final high school basketball season.
Lightfoot, who was named the 2018-19 Niagara Gazette Co-Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading the Wolverines to the state semifinals as a freshman, is leaving national power Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) for NC Good Better Best Academy (Durham, North Carolina), according to a Twitter post Wednesday.
Lightfoot, a 6-foot guard, played a reserve role the past two seasons, helping Sunrise finish ranked No. 3 in the entire country last year.
NCGBB had hired former NBA star Rasheed Wallace as head coach in June, but he has since accepted a job as an assistant coach at Memphis.
Lightfoot is ranked as the No. 38 point guard in the country for the Class of 2022. He holds offers from Oregon, Alabama, Minnesota, Marquette, Buffalo, Niagara, Canisius, Youngstown State and Stony Brook.
