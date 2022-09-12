Lewiston’s Simon Bissell earned his first career victory in the Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill on Friday night, highlighting the action at Ransomville Speedway.
Also on the card, Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won his eighth Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season in the Big Block/Small Block Shootout. Brett Senek from Ransomville won his fourth feature of the season in the Investor’s Service Sportsman/Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman Shootout. Ryan Plante from Cheektowaga won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock victory of the season. Cole Susice from Ransomville won his third divisional title.
Jesse Cotriss and Chad Brachmann were on the front row Big Block/Small Block Shootout for the Modifieds, with Brachmann taking the lead at the end of lap one. Williamson would take over second from Cotriss on lap three and go after Brachmann for the lead. Ryan Susice and Garrison Krentz would go three-wide with Cotriss for third place, with Susice moving into third and Krentz taking over fourth. Krentz would then move into third after passing Susice on lap nine.
Tony Pangrazio and John Smith got together on the front straightaway to bring out the caution on lap 12. On the restart, Brachmann, Williamson and Susice would all pull away from the field. Williamson would take the lead from Brachmann on lap 17 and not look back as he drove away for yet another win.
Senek and Kyle Richner were on the front row for the Sportsman/Novice Shootout, with Senek jumping into the lead. Sam Hoxie made hard contact with the turn-one wall to bring out the opening caution. Senek would take off in the lead, with Cameron Tuttle battling with Richner for second place at the start.
Luke Blose spun in turn four to bring out the caution on lap three. The ensuing restart would see Senek in the lead with Tuttle, Dave DiPietro, Derek Wagner and Richner racing in the top five. DiPietro would take second with Wagner moving into third.
Wagner would take over second place on lap seven as Senek started to pull away from the field. Senek would go on to score his fourth win of the season ahead of Wagner, DiPietro, Tuttle and Richner.
Dennis Cummings and Ken Camidge brought the field to the green flag for the Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill, with Camidge showing the way. Bissell would move into second and go after Camidge for the lead. Dan Schulz would move into third place following a lap five restart. Brandon Sherwood would take over second on lap eight and would go after Bissell for the lead.
Following a lap 11 restart, Bissell would lead Sherwood, Schulz, Camidge and Damian Long. Bissell would continue to lead, but Sherwood would begin to reel him in. Over the last 10 laps, Sherwood would continue to pressure Bissell for the lead, and with seven laps remaining, would spin in turn one. He would be able to continue racing. Bissell would go on to score the win, holding off Schulz and Sherwood.
Dave Dussault and Jeffrey Wynes were on the front row Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks season championship event, with Dussault showing the way ahead of Ryan Plante. Susice would move into third place, as Matt Hornquist battled for the top three. Ryan Plante would take the lead away late and he would go on to score the win, his third of the season. Susice’s finish was enough to wrap up the track championship.
Drivers went through the fans with a “pass the helmet” for suicide awareness with over $1,400 being collected.
Sunday, the Little R put a cap on its campaign with an awards banquet. The speedway honored the track champions, as well as feature winners and top point getters in each division.
Colin Spatorico was the 2022 Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy champion. Brayden Bills was crowned track champion in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Mason Hanel was crowned the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 track champion. Amelia Westlake was crowned the SJE Shocks Junior 2 track champion. The Slack Kart Junior 1 track champion is Jenson Cook.
As competitors received their point fund money and trophies, speedway management along with the Etue and Stolzenberg families presented the Chris Etue/Larry Stolzenberg Dedication to Kart Racing Award. The award was presented to Jim Mullen.
That wraps up the season at the Big R. The next event on the schedule is the end-of-the-season awards banquet, set for Dec. 3 at the Lewiston 2 Fire Hall.
