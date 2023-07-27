Oct. 27, 2022.
It’s a date Lewiston native Nick DiCarlo will always remember, except he doesn’t have any recollection of what happened that day.
DiCarlo attempted to bunt during a routine drill while playing for Iona and a 90 mph fastball drilled him in the chest. He took two steps out of the batter’s box and collapsed on the field. DiCarlo went into cardiac arrest and wasn’t responding following CPR attempts and the usage of an AED.
His heart was still not beating in rhythm.
Within 6 minutes of the 911 call, DiCarlo was placed in an ambulance, and was rushed to the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was in a medically-induced coma to prevent his metabolic rate from overworking until Oct. 30, when he woke up during the Bills-Packers game on Sunday Night Football.
Under the care of Dr. Elizabeth Gorman and her team, DiCarlo was diagnosed with commotio cordis, the same injury Bills safety Damar Hamlin would suffer a little more than two months later.
Nine months later, DiCarlo, an outfielder, returned to Iona for seven games during the spring season and is playing with the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer, with plans to resume his collegiate career at D’Youville next year.
“It’s being grateful for getting that second chance, not only at life, but as well as baseball and just everything,” DiCarlo said. “It gives you a new perspective on how grateful you should be and that, at any second, it can be taken away. Not just the game but life. Anything can be taken away from now.”
DiCarlo fell in love with baseball and started with tee-ball when he was five years old at Lewiston Town Park. A graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School, baseball was — and is — his sport.
From the moment he woke up from the coma, DiCarlo said there “was never a doubt in my mind” that he would return to playing. To aid in his recovery after he was discharged, DiCarlo sought out John Opfer, the owner of Proformance Sports Training in Amherst, and the person he has trained with since he was 12 years old.
DiCarlo and Opfer met four to five times a week for 90-minute sessions in November. By the end of the month, DiCarlo was back at Iona to finish the fall semester and ready to resume his baseball career, and, according to Opfer, faster and stronger than before.
“Physically, I would say we were probably in the best shape of our lives when we came out of that injury, for him,” Opfer said. “I mean his speed, his power — even his exit velocity (off the bat) was crazy, at like 97-98, which is really phenomenal for a kid that young.”
At the beginning of the training, Opfer remembered DiCarlo not being able to do a push-up or pull-up without being in pain. The goal, Opfer said, was realigning DiCarlo’s entire body, starting with breathing techniques in movement to get the sternum to push back out and get level so the entire rib cage and diaphragm could work properly.
After two weeks, DiCarlo self-adjusted and his body self-aligned. Opfer noted he doesn’t always see situations like this in his trade of biomechanics.
“We did a lot of different humming techniques, where his lips were pierced, and he was holding on to that ear and letting it out slowly,” Opfer said. “… So basically, as the air was letting back out, I was having him do it slow enough where we could correct the alignment in the soft tissue that was so bound up from the initial injury.”
DiCarlo was watching the Bills-Bengals game with his father, John, when Hamlin was injured after colliding with receiver Tee Higgins. For the rest of the night, text messages from his Iona teammates flooded DiCarlo’s inbox, telling him this is what they experienced with him.
He admitted watching it play out on television was harder for his loved ones than himself but later added seeing Hamlin cleared to resume his career was a good sign. John still remembers the entire sequence, starting with answering a call at work the day his son was injured and then receiving updates every 20 minutes. Once he arrived at New York-Presbyterian, he told the staff, “Do whatever you need to do to save my son.”
“I must have been in denial because I didn’t really recognize it at first,” John said when correlating Hamlin’s injury with his son. “Nick’s mom then called and Nick and his mom and his sister (Alexis) were talking. And they were saying, ‘This is what happened to (Nick). This is exactly what happened to (Nick). And then, as the night went on, it was really sinking in with me that, ‘Yeah, that was my son.’”
Nick hopes his story will spread a message of importance towards being CPR certified, AEDs and to have faith in the people looking around you.
“I’m not like questioning (what happened) or anything like that,” Nick said. “I trust God that that was meant to happen for a reason. And I fully recovered, and I’m grateful for that.”
