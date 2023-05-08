Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer and Starpoint’s Alec Kirk were named winners of the 56th Thomas E. Hewitt Scholar-Athlete Awards.
Each received a $2,500 scholarship for the awards presented by the board of associates of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in a ceremony held Saturday at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club. The program was sponsored by the Mount St Mary’s Hospital Foundation.
Sixteen scholar-athletes from eight area high schools were nominated for the honor, based on scholarship, athletic achievement and community service. Jack Armstrong, broadcaster for the Toronto Raptors and former head basketball coach at Niagara University was the guest speaker.
Auer earned a 102.74 weighted grade average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society, has earned high honor roll recognition throughout high school, while receiving scholar-athlete recognition for fall and winter sports.
Auer is a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, key club, art club and Leadership Youth in Niagara County. She was also co-captain of the soccer and basketball teams and participated on the track and field team.
Auer was the Greater Niagara Newspapers Player of the Year for the third time and Class B first-team all-state for the second time in basketball. She plans to attend Daemen University and major in Secondary Education Mathematics while continuing her basketball career. In addition to teaching, her ultimate career goal is to become a collegiate basketball coach.
Kirk has earned a 99.83 weighted grade average and is a member of the National Honor Society, earned high honor roll recognition throughout high school and was named a Starpoint scholar-athlete.
He is a member of the LINK Crew mentoring program, the youth activation committee, and a volunteer with the Turkey Trot and PB&J Drive. He is also a member of the concert and jazz bands in the percussion section.
Kirk was captain of the hockey team and named to the Section VI All-Federation team, as well as being Section VI’s only first-team all-state selection. He was also selected for the Scotty Bowman Hockey Showcase for the past two years and has been captain of the lacrosse team for the past two seasons, earning MVP as a junior.
He will be attending Binghamton University and was invited into its honors college and first-year research immersion program. Kirk will study environmental science.
Other female nominees included: Megan Pinzel, Grand Island; Sophia Auer, Lewiston-Porter; Natalie Killion, Lockport; Haleena Reygers, Niagara Falls; Katelyn Dena, Niagara Wheatfield; Emily Zander, North Tonawanda; Anna Solar, Starpoint and Cassidy Wagner, Wilson.
Other male nominees include: Matthew Rizzo, Grand Island; Michael Mundy, Lewiston-Porter; Kaidan Krchniak, Lockport; Louis Lodovico, Niagara Falls; Evan Osetkowski, Niagara Wheatfield; Patrick McNeill, North Tonawanda; Alec Kirk, Starpoint and Benjamin P. Wortkoetter, Wilson.
