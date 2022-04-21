Lew-Port's Sophie Auer named first-team all-state, six local players honored

Sophie Auer earned an honor no Greater Niagara region player has received in a decade.
The Lewiston-Porter junior was named Class B first-team all-state by the New York State Sportswriters Association, becoming the first area girls player to be named first-team all-state since former Grand Island star and current Daemen assistant coach Kallie Banker in 2012.
Six players in the region were honored, including teammate Tessa Schuey. North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander and Annabelle Day, along with Nichols’ Brianna Barr-Buday and Wilson’s Bella Lemke were also listed.
Auer, who was the co-Niagara Frontier League player of the year with Schuey, emerged as one of the top all-around players in Western New York this season. She averaged 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.5 assists per game in leading the Lancers to the overall Section VI Class B championship.
Schuey was named to Class B’s fifth-team after leading Section VI with 155 assists. The senior averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game, while ranking in the top-three in the NFL in points, assists, steals and 3-pointers.
Zander was a Class A fifth-team all-stater, notching 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. She recorded 15 double-doubles for the Lumberjacks and ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points and rebounds.
Day, an eighth-grader, was named to the Class A eighth-team after posting 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. The guard capped her first varsity season by reaching double figures in five consecutive games.
Barr-Buday was a ninth-team pick in Class A, recording 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in first season since transferring from Grand Island. The sophomore forward had 12 double-doubles in 22 games.
Lemke was an honorable mention selection in Class C after compiling 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game. The senior guard led the Niagara-Orleans League in points and 3-pointers.
Forty-four players from Western New York were named all-state, as Lancaster's Maddie Francis and Cardinal O'Hara's Kyla Hayes Class AA first-team honorees, while Williamsville South's Gretchen Dolan, St. Mary's Shay Ciezki and Hamburg's Clara Stack were first-team picks in Class A. Depew's Kaylee Krysztof was a first-team member in Class B.
