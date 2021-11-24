Lew-Port's Sarah Woods named Class B state player of the year

Sarah Woods has been dubbed the top Class B girls soccer player in the state.
The senior was named Class B player of the year by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) after helping Lewiston-Porter reach that state finals for the first time since 1994.
Woods finished second in Section VI with 94 points, tallying 32 goals and 30 assists for the Lancers. She was the only player in Section VI with 30 goals and 30 assists.
Teammate Sophie Auer joined Woods on the first-team all-state squad. Auer finished with 88 points, good enough for third in Section VI. She was also fourth in Section VI with 34 goals. She also posted 20 assists.
Royalton-Hartland senior Kara Choate earned fourth-team all-state accolades. Choate was second in Section VI with 38 goals and fourth with 86 points, as the Rams won the Section VI Class B-2 championship for the first time in program history.
Grand Island’s Avery Mondoux was voted to the Class A all-state second-team. The Nicholls State commit was sixth in Section VI with 82 points, finishing with 31 goals and 20 assists, as the Vikings won the overall Class A sectional championship. Grand Island defender Bella DeGlopper was a sixth-team all-state honoree, as was North Tonawanda’s Kylie Miranto, who was seventh in Section VI with 69 points (27 goals and 15 assists).
Wilson's Leia Cloy was a fifth-team all-state pick in Class C. The sophomore was tied for second in the Niagara-Orleans League with 43 points. She scored 16 goals and added 11 assists as the Lakewomen reached the Section VI Class C finals.
