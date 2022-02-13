Lew-Port's Lauzonis captures a pair of sectional titles, Lockport takes third

Lewiston-Porter’s Jake Lauzonis earned Most Outstanding Swimmer on Saturday at the Section VI Class B championship meet.
Sporting a patriotic suit of stars of stripes, Lauzonis claimed a pair of blue sectional patches by winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke events at Clarence.
Lauzonis set his personal-best and posted a sectional-qualifying time of 53.38 seconds in the 100 fly, shaving three-tenths off his preliminary time that was an individual record. He took the 100 breast in 58.37.
Along with Lucas Heffler finishing second in the 200 free (1:49.55) and third in the 100 free (49.15), both personal-bests and sectional-qualifying times, Lew-Port placed fourth in Class B with 228 points.
Grand Island’s Jacob Cali posted personal-bests and sectional-qualifier times finishing second in the 100 breast (1:04.57) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:07.18) as the Vikings took third with 267 points, behind Williamsville East (310) and East Aurora (275).
Chase Harding also scored runner-up points for GI with a personal-best in the 50 free (22.61) and took fifth in the 100 fly (56.26), Alex Szczepankiewicz finished third in the 100 back (56.90), Chase Pyc was fifth in the 50 free (23.79), Patrick Lepine was fourth in the 100 fly (55.79), and Phillip Lepine was fifth in the 100 breast (1:04.81).
The Vikings won the 200 medley relay (1:41.53) ahead of Lew-Port (1:42.04), and GI took the 200 free relay (1:32.64) followed by Starpoint (1:35.04)
In the Class A championship meet, Niagara-Wheatfield’s Paul Wissel won the 100 breast (59.69) and took second in the 50 free (21.78) with a personal-best effort.
Jackson James placed third in the 200 free (1:53.66) and the Falcons finished third in both the 200 free relay (1:32.26) and 400 free relay (3:26.56).
“It was a great meet for our team,” Wissel said. “We came out with some patches that we didn’t expect. In the 50 free, I shaved a lot of time and I’m not upset losing to a great competitor. In the 100 breast, I was tired after the relay, so I’m happy with my time. I’m feeling good, not fully tapered yet. I feel like I can drop more time and hopefully win sectionals.”
***
The Lockport Lions prowled toward the pool at Clarence on Saturday night wearing shirts emblazoned with their seasonal slogan “PAY THE MAN” on the back.
Their investment in practices and dual meets returned dividends in the form of a third-place plaque at the Section VI Class A championship meet.
“We definitely paid the man tonight,” said junior Aidan Morgan, who won the 100-yard freestyle event. “We’ve been working hard and our coaches talk about depositing all season. We look to withdraw at these bigger meets.”
Coach John Sullivan said the phrase was a daily reminder for the Lions that “there are no shortcuts to getting where you want to be in this sport.”
Lockport set a goal to finish in the top three in their class, “and everybody showed up and performed,” Sullivan said. “We had a great night. We learned a lot, and I’m super excited about what the next week holds at sectionals, and hopefully a couple more weeks into the state meet.”
Morgan’s victory in the 100 free with a personal-best and sectional-qualifying time of 48.91 seconds was the highlight.
“It was a fantastic swim,” Sullivan said. “He’s a very big, strong kid. He swims like a locomotive once he gets going. And I think he’s got more coming.”
Morgan also anchored Lockport’s third-place 200 medley relay team that also included Drew Kauffman, Luke Menges and Buzz Djikkaity.
Eight-grader Aiden Moran finished fourth in the 500 free (5:05.55) and classmate Logan Ramos placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (57.45). Junior Drew Kauffman took fourth in the 100 back (57.33). Menges, a senior, was fifth in the 100 breast (1:02.33).
The 200 free relay team of Ramos, Menges, Morgan and Djikkaity finished second in 1:32.26, vaulting the Lions up from fourth-place prior to the event.
“We have a young team and for a lot of guys, this was their first championship-style meet,” Sullivan said. “And some of our older guys missed this last year. We had a little bit of a slow start in the prelims on Thursday. I think that was our inexperience. But in the second half of the meet, it kicked in and we started hammering home best times. I couldn’t ask for more than what they gave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.