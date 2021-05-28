LEWISTON — It's been a dream-like school year for Justin Pavan.
The Lewiston-Porter senior started out the delayed fall season in spectacular fashion, winning the Niagara Frontier League's individual boys cross country title, before topping it with the Section VI Class B-2 championship. Although the winter season was delayed, Pavan could not be denied, helping the Lancers break the school's pool record in the 200 medley relay — a record that lasted nearly 25 years.
What was next? Dominating track and field, of course. Although there's only been two meets thus far for Pavan, he's made his mark. Not only did he break Andrew Perreault's 1,600-meter record on May 22 — setting a new best mark at Lew-Port with a time of 4:26.6 against Niagara Falls — Pavan also won Thursday's Amherst steeplechase event.
For perspective, Pavan's time of 9:47.3 in the steeplechase would qualify him for the NSAF Outdoor Nationals, which will be held from June 30-July 3 at the University of Oregon.
"I think it's definitely a testament to kind of all the hard work I've put in. Not only in cross country and track, but also in swim," said Pavan, who plans to compete in the Ivy League this fall with Dartmouth's track and field program.
"All the lifting and everything, it's really just been paying off, especially right now in track. I'm very happy with, obviously, the effort getting the school record, and with my steeple effort (Thursday). And I'm just really looking forward to see what I can do with more competition, going on to the championship meets. So (I'm) very, very excited."
Pavan has done this all throughout the pandemic, which restrained him from competing in his junior outdoor track season. He feels that it's changed his perspective on competing, noting how in years past he looked at dual meets as a "burden."
"But now they're all we have really, other than the few championship meets that we will have later on luckily," he said. "So I've really shifted to focusing on them and it's really made me focus more on myself in the race and my own pacing and not really using other people that much to race off of. So it's definitely changed my racing perspective this year for sure."
Lew-Port track and field coach Ann Marie Oliverio has had a front-row seat to Pavan's exploits all school year, as she also coached him during the cross country season. Being a first-year coach, Oliverio couldn't have found a brighter gold mine than Pavan for her inaugural season.
"I get choked up thinking about how far this young man has come and all his accomplishments. This was my first year coaching track and cross country and to be able to be a part of his amazing year has been the highlight of my year!," said Oliverio in a text conversation. "He’s truly a very driven athlete who knows what he wants and works extremely hard to achieve it!"
Oliverio cited Pavan's work ethic, self discipline and focus as his keys to helping him stand out. She also said the senior gives 100% effort to his training during the off-season, not just his in-season work.
Oliverio, who is also the aunt of Perreault — the record-setting Lew-Port alumnus '19 who now runs for Canisius College — has personally seen greatness like Pavan's coming up through the Lancer ranks. Although she would have loved to see Perreault's record stand, Oliverio is OK with it being supplanted by someone of Pavan's caliber.
"He has what my nephew has: gumption. Andrew continues to amaze our family and I have no doubt Justin will do the same," Oliverio said.
"One day we had a conversation about running at Dartmouth before track season began. He gave me a play by play about how he plans on achieving running goals and times before he begins in the fall. His main one was to break Andrew’s mile record. He did it the first meet we had. It was a bittersweet moment for me because here he came running so hard across the finish line, I was timing him and cheering him on thinking 'he’s going to break Andrew’s record.' I’m an incredibly proud aunt of all Andrew has accomplished, but I was a coach at that moment and it was extremely exciting and I was elated for him!
"Watching his face when he heard his time was priceless! He knows what he wants and he gets it!"
As for Pavan himself, he thinks he's just getting started. He may have already accomplished tremendous things this school year, but he's still looking for more.
"I would love to get our steeple record, I missed that by about 10 seconds (Thursday), so I'd love to do that again," Pavan said. "And then I'd love to just go for a fast (3,200-meter) time. I haven't really gone all out for one yet, it's more been workout efforts in meets so far. So I'd really just love to go after that for sure."
