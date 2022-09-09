YOUNGSTOWN — James Marshall stayed busy Friday night. But he was carrying a clipboard instead of a football.
The Lewiston-Porter senior suffered a concussion in the team’s first game against Lackawanna, forcing him to watch a 45-7 loss to Cheektowaga. The game also marked the third consecutive season Marshall has missed action due to injury.
Contrary to his previous injuries, Marshall was upbeat, invested in the game, but he finds watching from the sidelines repulsive. He has expended most of his time and energy into football, earning the trust in his coaches to be the centerpiece of the offense, only for an injury to take him out of the game.
Although Marshall paced the sidelines, wishing to step over the white line and join the fracas, he knew his injury progression was likely going to allow him back on the field in the near future and he still believes nobody has yet to see him play injury-free during his varsity career.
“It makes my stomach hurt,” Marshall said. “It’s hard for me to watch because I would go out there in an instant and put everything I could on the line. I don’t get that chance for unfortunate reasons.”
Marshall remembers how the concussion happened and takes responsibility. It was early in the game against Lackawanna, and as he went to pick up a blitz in pass protection, accidentally led with his helmet.
He felt the thud, but it didn’t linger for very long. But symptoms re-emerged a few days later. When he was diagnosed, Marshall was flush with concern. Was his season over? Was his football career over?
Melodrama comes with being a teenager, but it was head injury and there is a bit of caution that comes with history of pain. Marshall suffered a severely sprained ankle in the second game of the season at Maryvale a year ago, was out nearly a month and when he returned against Cheektowaga, it worsened.
As a sophomore, Marshall missed a few games of the spring season due to a family vacation, and when he was able to play, nagging ailments hampered his play.
“I put everything I can into it and I feel like nobody has seen me at 100%,” Marshall said. “I want to show that so bad. I’m praying to God that I get that opportunity before this year’s over.”
Except for Marshall himself, first-year Lew-Port head coach Derek Tracy may be the person who wants his top running back on the field most. Tracy said during the preseason that he’d give Marshall the ball 50 times per game if he could.
Marshall had 84 yards on 12 carries while scoring both of Lew-Port’s touchdowns against Lackawanna. Of course he has to be medically cleared to play, but because it’s a head injury, Tracy isn’t willing to rush his return, no matter how much it may help the team.
“The job, at the end of the day, is to keep these players safe,” Tracy said. “So if I’m told he can’t play, then he can’t play. This is just football. This will be over in six, seven, eight weeks and we don’t want to do any damage long-term.”
Even though Marshall was relegated to his jersey and gym shorts, he still found a way to prove his commitment to the team. He didn’t miss a practice during the week despite not being able to play and stood next to his coach, tracking plays on his clipboard.
“He’s in the locker room, talking to players and hyping them up,” Tracy said. “He can go home after school every day, knowing he can’t play for a week, and yet, he’s out there every day from start to finish. He’s just been the definition of a team player.”
Lew-Port opens its Class B-1 league slate by hosting Lake Shore at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.
