Lew-Port's Jacob Lauzonis turns distaste for swimming into impassioned obsession

YOUNGSTOWN — Jacob Lauzonis dreaded going to swim practice. He has been swimming since he could walk, but it wasn’t something he truly enjoyed.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Lauzonis was bored and needed something to occupy his time. So he began swimming wherever he could. He even put on a wetsuit and braved the frigid spring waters of Lake Ontario, and he hasn’t since stopped.
A sport he could once do without is now an obsession. Lauzonis was a pretty good swimmer prior to the pandemic, but within two years, the Lewiston-Porter senior has become one of the fastest swimmers in Section VI.
Lauzonis is ranked in the top-five of Section VI in four different events, including the 100-yard breaststroke, a stroke in which he holds the school and Niagara Frontier League record. His time of 59.21 seconds is second in the sectionand has already qualified him for the state meet, but his potential is still undetermined thanks to a rapid ascent.
“I used to just try to get through practice,” Lauzonis said. “You can show up and hate it and it’ll just drag on. If you learn to love it and just want to work at it and get better, it’s great.”
While his times are fast, Lauzonis is poised to shatter them. The goal in swimming, like any other sport, is to be at your best at the end of the season. That means months of rigorous training at the expense of race times before tapering off workouts near the end of the year, which increases speed in competition.
On top of Lew-Port’s regular afternoon practices and meets six days per week, Lauzonis also has a morning practice and then swims with his club team — White Water Swim Club — in the evenings three times per week. On days he doesn’t swim with White Water, Lauzonis is in the weight room. On average, he is swimming 10,000 yards per day.
“I get tired, but not sick of it. It’s the sport I love doing,” Lauzonis said. “It’s tiring, it’s repetitive, but it’s always fun. It’s something I always feel good about when I’m done.”
Because he is swimming a lot, Lauzonis must eat even more. He began to tinker with a strict diet during lockdowns and has settled into a suitable routine. Lauzonis is consuming 3,500 calories and eating 175 grams of protein per day — one gram per pound of body weight.
He eats three times per day, usually consisting of a lot of chicken (1 cup of chicken breast contains 43 grams of protein), potatoes and rice. Once he begins to taper in the coming weeks, his calorie intake decreases while his swimming total declines to 3,000 yards per day.
Although Lauzonis enjoys the increased amount of time in the pool, he is also itching to see how fast he can swim coming out of his taper.
“This is such a trust-the-process sport because the harder you work, the slower you’re going to go until you hit that taper,” Lauzonis said. “You put in all this work, and in dual meets you swim a time you’re not satisfied with. You have to know that when you start to taper, those times will drop. You feel a lot better in the water, you feel faster, you feel stronger, and that’s what it’s all about.”
An obsession with swimming also comes with goals. One of the times Lauzonis is aiming for is the Section VI Class B record in the 100 breaststroke, and a reminder is taped on an index card above the light switch in his room. The time is 57.54 seconds, owned by former Starpoint and St. Bonaventure standout Matthew Schutt, who also happens to coach Lauzonis at White Water.
He has already qualified for states in the breaststroke, so Lauzonis will focus on the butterfly in the Section VI state qualifier meet in hopes of making it to states in more than one event.
Lauzonis is also hoping to swim collegiately at Niagara University or St. Bonaventure, depending on his times, but how fast he is going to swim is unpredictable. Since dedicating his life to swimming, Lauzonis has dropped more than eight seconds in the 100 breaststroke and four seconds in the 50 breaststroke, while also trimming 11 seconds in the 50 fly and five seconds in the 100 fly.
“You never know with that kid,” said Lew-Port head coach Joseph Lauzonis, Jacob’s father. “This is his first full season that he’s working non-stop. I don’t know what he’s going to do when he’s rested and ready to go, because we’ve never had anything like this before. He’s relatively new to having a real good season.”
