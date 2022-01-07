NORTH TONAWANDA — Opponents who think Bobby Beilein is just a shooter are going to spend a lot of time looking at the No. 0 on his back.
Beilein has earned a reputation as a prolific 3-point shooter during his career at Lewiston-Porter, but seven games into his junior campaign, he is out to prove his game is much more diverse than a guy who stands beyond the arc waiting for an open shot.
The Lancers have won three of their last four games, highlighted by fending off a 17-point second-half comeback by North Tonawanda for a 59-53 Niagara Frontier League victory Friday, and the recent success can be attributed to players finding a niche in a revamped lineup.
Beilein has transitioned from a dead-eye shooter to a player who takes whatever the defense offers. He can bring the ball up the court, create his own shot off the dribble and is also a capable defender.
Against the Lumberjacks, Beilein showcased all of his talents, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the first half. In the second half, his lone bucket came on a put-back and he spent most of the final 16 minutes passing out of double-teams 5 feet beyond the arc, which opened up teammates. He even recorded a block in the waning moments to preserve the win.
“I can be an all-around basketball player and people haven’t really noticed that yet,” Beilein said. “So, I’m going to go out there and show them and give it my all every game.”
When star Jalen Duff transferred to Nichols, finding a way to replace his 28.4 points per game would be a challenge. Many thought Beilein — the team’s second-leading scorer with 15.1 points per game last season — would be the man to step into the role of No. 1 scoring option.
Beilein spent roughly two hours per day during the summer training with his father, Niagara County Community College men's basketball head coach Bill Beilein, working on his ball handling and shots off the dribble while playing a busy AAU schedule.
But seven games into the season, Beilein’s scoring has dipped to 13.9 per game. Every other statistical category has improved, however, as he has surpassed half of last year’s 29 assists and 31 rebounds.
The 6-foot Beilein is still making plenty of 3-pointers — 20 to be exact — and has three games of four or more, including five in back-to-back games against CSAT and Sweet Home earlier in the week. But he also has also attempted 19 free throws, showing his range as an all-around scorer.
“I think it was a big deal to work on other areas of my game other than the 3,” Beilein said. “I needed to lead the team in scoring, passing the ball around and just helping my teammates out. I just needed to get better.”
His performance in other aspects of the game have alleviated pressure from teammates, including point guard Carter Krawczyk, who does not have to be concerned with bringing the ball up the court all game. Krawczyk has upped his point totals from 5.1 to 9.1 this season, while Vinny Carlo has jumped from the junior varsity to average 11 points per game and has 16 3-pointers.
No player has benefited more than Logan Eoute, whose energy offers a bigger spark than a frayed electrical cord. When North Tonawanda opted to double Beilein, it left the lane open for Eoute, who scored a team-high 21 points.
The 6-foot-4 senior now has three 20-point outings and leads the team with 16.7 points — more than twice his 8.1 average from last season — and 10.1 rebounds. Depending on what Beilein’s role is on the given possession, Eoute can move inside, play from the perimeter or drive the lane, which has earned him 19 points (on 27 attempts) from the free-throw line.
“This year it’s just great to be free and do what I want with (the ball),” Eoute said. “Getting inside, shooting 3s, spending a lot of time at the foul line — it’s been great. … My 3s haven’t been falling much this year, but I’m getting to the net well and I’m loving it.”
Lew-Port (4-3, 3-1 NFL) is finding cohesiveness at the right time, because it moves from playing three games in four days this week to five games in 10 days, beginning with Kenmore East at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Beilein’s versatility will also be put to the test during the stretch with back-to-back games against Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield, which feature perhaps the top backcourt tandems in the NFL.
“Jalen’s a very good basketball player and we lost him, so everyone thought we weren’t going to be much of a team,” Lew-Port head coach Pat Krawczyk said. “We have some players and I think we’re surprising people. Now we have to be ready for teams to come to us. We’re not going to surprise anyone anymore.”
NOTES: North Tonawanda’s Jake Kish scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter as the Lumberjacks used a 22-5 run to overcome a 17-point deficit to take the lead with five minutes remaining. Lew-Port responded with a 9-0 run over the ensuing four minutes.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.