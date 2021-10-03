Lew-Port's bid for first team sectional title falls short against East Aurora

EAST AURORA — Lewiston-Porter High School was on the verge of Section VI girls tennis history.
The Lancers had been road warriors throughout the inaugural Section VI tennis team championships, winning two matches to set up a tilt at East Aurora for the Division II sectional championship on Saturday. They battled the Blue Devils, who came into the match with one loss on the season, but came up one point short in a 3-2 loss.
Lew-Port was understandably frustrated after the loss, but rather than immediately pick his team off the ground, head coach Brian Hall felt it was good to have such strong emotions. And now the loss can be helpful heading into the final stretch of the regular season and the individual sectional tournament, which begins Oct. 15.
“They were upset and I told them it’s OK to be,” Hall said. “When you come really close to something, it hurts. It hurts them, it hurts me because they put forth their best effort, they put a lot of time in over the summer to make themselves better and to come up one point short hurts. But that’s OK, because it means they care, and looking back at it, they’re going to realize what a great accomplishment it was.”
In order to pull off the win, Hall felt the Lancers needed to secure wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, as well as No. 2 doubles. They were able to achieve two of the three wins, but his prediction was ultimately proven correct by not taking all three spots.
Japanese foreign exchange student Eren Zayasu continued her stellar season by earning a 6-3, 6-3 win over East Aurora’s Gigi Perry at No. 1 singles. Zayasu went 2-1 in the tournament overall, winning in straight sets in the team’s 5-0 win over Maryvale in the semifinals Tuesday after falling to Iroquois’ Amelia Greenawalt in a tiebreak in the first round.
Lew-Port’s No. 2 doubles tandem Liliana Unversaw and Carys Accetta also came through with a big win over Isabel Hahl and Hannah Freed, 6-3, 6-0.
“Our first doubles team is better than our second doubles team, but not much better,” Hall said. “So we’ve done well at No. 2 doubles this year. I thought we were going to win with No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. We came close. We came close, for sure.”
Katrina Szymanski has often been the difference maker for the Lancers this season. Initially slated to play in the top singles spot before Zayasu’s arrival, she has fit perfectly in the second-singles role. In fact, when Zayasu slipped against Iroquois in the quarterfinals, Szymanski’s win helped the team secure a 3-2 victory.
But against East Aurora, Szymanski ran into a tough matchup in Lilly Miller. Szymanski fought throughout the match, but Miller was able to win, 6-4, 6-3 to secure the team championship.
“She’s been tremendous for us,” Hall said. “(Miller) was just slightly better. I would say if they played 10 times, the girl from East Aurora would win six or seven, but Katrina could beat her on a really good day. It wasn’t like she didn’t have a chance against her. It was a close match, but the girl from East Aurora was the better player.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
