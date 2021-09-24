CHEEKTOWAGA — A win would have been nice, but Lewiston-Porter High School was just glad to be back on the football field.
The Lancers missed the last two games due to one COVID-19 case and nearly the entire team being considered close contacts after a lightning storm forced the team into one room to take cover. They were back on the field against Maryvale in a Class B North road game Friday, and some of the layover effects were evident.
A low-scoring game for three quarters, the Flyers connected on a pair of long passes in the fourth to earn a 21-6 win, holding Lew-Port to 167 yards of total offense in the process.
“It’s good to be back, it was good to be back at practice and good to get everybody back out there,” Lew-Port co-coach Tim Shippy said. “It was fun to be on the field again.”
Justus Hill bowled his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run in the second quarter to give Maryvale a 7-0 lead, and for a while it appeared that it may be the lone score of the game.
Lew-Port (0-2, 0-1 B North) had its best opportunity of the game on the first possession of the third quarter, but a dropped snap caused a low throw and Quentin Woods swatted away a Trent Reid pass on fourth down from the 6-yard line.
The Flyers kept the ball on the ground for most of the game, with quarterback Will Schiller attempting four passes all night, but his final two went for touchdowns. He found Kevin Jobity for a 33-yard score on third down early in the fourth quarter and then sealed the game with a 42-yard bomb to Hunter Murphy with 9 minutes, 31 seconds left.
“Offensively we were conservative because we thought we had a good chance to shut them down defensively, and we did for the most part,” Maryvale head coach Nick Todaro said, “but we had to open up the pass game in the second half to finally create some big plays because we were struggling to move the ball consistently.”
Reid found Conner Fitzsimmons on a 5-yard score with 2:26 remaining to trim the Maryvale lead (2-2, 2-1), as the Lancers now turn their attention to a brutal schedule that features three games in 10 days, beginning at Albion at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lew-Port plays a makeup game with Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Oct. 5 and a Saturday matinee against Burgard on Oct. 9 at Blakeslee Stadium. The Lancers are cognizant of the tough slate — especially with a Cheektowaga game yet to be rescheduled — but are more than happy to make up for missed time on the field.
“I think, in a lot of ways, it helps us,” Shippy said. “You can get right back on the horse and not have to dwell on the loss. Sometimes you practice too much, you worry too much, you think too much about what the other team is going to do. This week we can get right back on the horse and play. The coaches will worry, but the kids — I think it will almost be better for them.”
Reid finished 3 of 18 for 24 yards through the air, while rushing for 54 yards. Ryker Savard ran for 57 yards.
Maryvale travels to Lake Short at 6:30 p.m. next Friday.
