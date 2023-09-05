YOUNGSTOWN — Lewiston-Porter knows where it wants to finish but is unwilling to bypass some necessary stops along the way.
Coming off a season where it won 19 games and reached the state semifinal for the first time since 1993 before bowing out to Section IX’s Our Lady of Lourdes, the Lancers expect to get back, but understand it’s going to be a fight.
More so than in the past, Sweeney felt the Lancers, last season, remained “focusing on the immediate task at hand,” instead of looking too far ahead, especially once the postseason began. Sweeney compared soccer to hockey, where the team that gets the better scoring opportunities doesn’t always necessarily win. He sensed that mentality from his team last year, when it won the Section VI Class B overall championship.
Sweeney wants this heightened approach to carry over into the new season.
“The expectation is to get everything we can out of the opportunities we fight to give ourselves,” Sweeney said. “We’re also not going to shy away from the fact that we have high expectations. But we’re also not going to be foolhardy enough to say, ‘This is what we want to do and if we don’t, it’s been a failure.’”
With summer’s end, the Lancers kick off their new season with a NFL contest Wednesday against Kenmore East and now must fill holes left by those like graduating goalkeeper Nathan Russell and midfielder Dom Massaro. Russell walked away after setting the career school record with 38 shutouts and allowed only nine goals last season and was named first-team all-Western New York.
Massaro, meanwhile, is now starting his collegiate career at Mercyhurst and not only scored 21 goals in his senior season but was the heart and soul of the Lancers his entire career. The latest loss came during the off-season when senior midfielder Eli Vetri tore knee ligaments during off-season training. Veltri, who scored twice against Livonia in the Far West Regional to punch Lew-Port’s ticket to the state semifinal, was set to return with junior Nick Leardini in the midfield.
Even with those major losses, Lew-Port still returns a dozen players from last season’s championship run, and, as Sweeney said, the mindset towards keeping the momentum will remain intact, even relying on the veterans to lead the way, including senior Drew Leardini, who produced a Section VI-best 99 points, 39 goals and 20 assists.
A reigning All-American and an all-state small schools selection, Leardini’s goal total ranked 14th all-time in Section VI history. Responsible for scoring the game-tying goal and then the game-winner in a double overtime victory over Lafayette International to win the Section VI Class B championship, Leardini said the biggest lesson learned from the returnees was the importance of endurance.
“It’s a long run,” Leardini said. “So, you just gotta space your season out. Don’t run yourself to the ground. Just make sure we gotta stay out of the injury lists, our top guys.”
Senior Quinn Walton sees himself as one of those top guys and shares high hopes for the team heading into the new season. Last year, Walton was primarily a forward but has logged plenty of minutes in his year-round soccer career as a goal-keeper.
Walton was the starting net-minder during Lew-Port’s summer workouts leading into this season and with his WNY Flash team during the off-season. Having the knowledge of how the field is spaced out from being a forward has helped him tremendously in the transition back.
“When I throw it out to my players, (I know) how they want to receive it,” Walton said. “And how I want to skip it in under their feet, stuff like that (from playing in the field), that helps.”
Joining Drew and his cousins, Nick and Joe, is his younger brother, Luke, who played for WNY Flash last season and will be in Sweeney’s starting lineup as a midfielder.
Luke watched Lew-Port’s postseason run last season and noted this year’s group has shown good signs of teamwork together. He even credited his dad, Andy, for helping him develop his shot over the years.
“We all know each other,” Drew said of his new teammates. “We've been playing each other for a while. So, I think the teamwork and the personality on the team is high and I think we'll do good.”
Kickoff between Lew-Port and Kenmore East is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sparky Adams Field in the Town of Tonawanda.
