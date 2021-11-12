YOUNGSTOWN — Lewiston-Porter girls soccer is bringing a swagger to states.
In a time when teams and coaches downplay their accomplishments, extolling the talents of opponents while pounding the one-game-at-a-time mantra, the Lancers have consistently acknowledged their goal: winning a state championship.
As Lew-Port enters its NYSPHSAA Class B semifinal game against Section VIII’s Wheatley at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cortland High School with an unmistakable confidence. The Lancers know how good they are, but they also know how difficult it is to win a state championship.
Lew-Port is making its first appearance in the state semifinals since 1996 and no team from Section VI has ever won a Class B state championship. In fact, Section VI has captured just five state championships since the tournament began in 1983 and the Lancers are the section’s lone representative at states this season.
Throughout the week, coach Norm Forney has reminded his team of miscues and mistakes, but he also ensures his team understands it has the talent to accomplish the lofty goal it set at the beginning of the season.
“I don’t think you should be there if you don’t have some confidence that you can win it,” Forney said. “I don’t think you get this far if you don’t have confidence. It doesn’t mean we will win — everything has to fall into place for us to win it. We have to play well, but I don’t think you can play well if you’re not confident.”
Although Lew-Port is confident in its chances to bring home a state championship, it makes sure to draw the line before cocky or arrogant. The Lancers are aware of the quality of opponents they have toppled during the postseason and have shown no signs of overconfidence at kickoff.
Palmyra-Macedon rang a shot off the post in the opening minutes of the Far West Regional, causing Lew-Port to quickly snap into focus to score three goals in the first 13 minutes of the game. The Lancers have scored 12 goals in the first 20 minutes of their five postseason games.
“Our confidence is one of the biggest things for us,” Lew-Port senior Sarah Woods said. “Going into every game we have to be as confident as we can. At the beginning of the season we wanted to win a state championship, not just to make it to the final four. We’re still confident and just excited to play.”
Part of Forney’s message to keep his team on track has been to prepare solely for Long Island-based Wheatley rather than attempting to also throw in tidbits for a potential opponent in the state final. Forney said he has been able to watch several of the Wildcats’ games on the National Federation of State High School Associations network.
Like Lew-Port, Wheatley is also a two-time sectional champion, winning Section VIII Class B title each of the last two seasons. It has won the Nassau County championship six consecutive seasons. Forney has seen a disciplined squad with good size, but he believes the Lancers can gain an edge with team speed.
“We know they have some really good girls and their back line is strong,” said Lew-Port junior forward Sophie Auer, who was named Niagara Frontier League co-player of the year. “We just have to play our game, I think. We can’t their back line get in our heads. We know they’re going to come out strong. We just have to come out stronger.”
Preparation for Wheatley has been the top priority during practices this week, but Forney has also encouraged his players to understand how special and rare reaching states is for any high school athletic program.
Practices were intense, but also had moments of levity, including taking time to present Woods — who signed to play for the University at Buffalo on Wednesday — with a ball commemorating 200 career points, eclipsed with a five-point outing against Pal-Mac.
“Enjoy it in the moment, but we don’t celebrate until it’s over,” Forney said. “We don’t take anything for granted. We’ve got work to do.”
The Lew-Port/Wheatley winner plays the Bronxville/Saranac winner at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at SUNY Cortland white field.
State soccer COVID-19 requirements: No COVID-19 restrictions are in place at Cortland High School. Masks will be required indoors and outdoors on the campus of SUNY Cortland, regardless of vaccination status.
