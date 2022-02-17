Lew-Port, Starpoint, Lockport cheer all returning to states

It's nearly March, which means the competitive cheerleading teams from Lewiston-Porter, Lockport and Starpoint must be getting ready for their seemingly annual trip to the state tournament.
The Lancers, Lions and Spartans all punched their tickets Saturday by earning top-two finishes in their divisions at the Section VI championships at Lake Shore. All three made states in 2020 before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all state competition last year.
Lew-Port and Starpoint have established themselves as two of Section VI's best, this being each's fourth trip to states since competitive cheer became a New York State Public High School Athletic Association-sanctioned sport in 2016. Both won their divisions Saturday, L-P taking the coed and Starpoint division II large. Lew-Port posted the third-highest score overall (81.00) while the Spartans (77.30) were fifth.
Lockport's 2020 appearance in states was its first, and it earned a return by finishing second in division I small, posting a 74.00 that was seventh overall.
Lew-Port has the best state finish of the trio, earning the D-2 small championship in 2019. Starpoint placed second in its first trip in 2018 while Lockport was seventh two years ago.
Lancers coach Linda D'Anna credits a commitment from her athletes and recent athletic directors Brad Halgash and Scott Townsend with helping to build a program with expectations as high as any — in any sport — in Western New York.
"Honestly, I think everything stated to chance once (the district) gave us a practice room," she said. "Before that, we didn't have a consistent place. We were in the primary building gym, high school gym, everywhere, practicing without mats. Sometimes in hallways. Wherever we could find a spot is where we could go.
"Once we had a practice room ... it really changed us. We were able to stay consistent and just hunker down and do what we need to do."
Consistent success, of course, helps.
"Lew-Port cheer is built different," D'Anna said. "They really buy into the program. It's a family. You can see that in the team we have now, the girls that come back and want to be a part of it still. ... All of my coaches (including current assistant Taylor Tubinis) are former Lew-Port cheerleaders, have won nationals, won at the state level, sectionals. That atmosphere is what we try to create."
This year is a bit different in that Lew-Port cheer has its first boy, junior Michael Mundy. His addition shifted the Lancers to the coed division, which does not take school size into account.
Another challenge this season for all teams was rebuilding after what was essentially a season off. Because of COVID-19, the cheerleading season did not start until the spring's "fall season II." Anything involving multiple athletes in close quarters, like stunting and pyramids, was phased out. The season ended up being about six weeks long and resembled nothing like normal competition.
"We were starting from scratch," D'Anna said. "Everyone was on pause for two years. Everyone was out of shape, unskilled, didn't know how to work together. They peaked at the right time, which is what we wanted. But there were some weeks where it was ugly."
Also at Saturday's VI competition, Niagara Falls placed third in D-1 large (65.85), Niagara Wheatfield was sixth in D-1 small (59.30) and Newfane was 3rd in D-2 large (63.95). Wilson (9th, 63.90), Grand Island (10th, 63.35), North Tonawanda (11th, 62.95) and Medina (16th, 57.45) all competed in D-2 small.
The NYSPHSAA Competitive Cheerleading Championships are scheduled to be held March 5 at the Rochester University of Technology.
