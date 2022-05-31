The unified basketball postseason is in full swing.
Four local programs advanced to championship games with wins in Tuesday's semifinals, including a couple of thrillers.
Lewiston-Porter hosted the game of the day, as the Lancers got a pair of key free throws from Kyle Gomesky in overtime to beat Sweet Home, 38-36. Jadon Clements scored a team-best 10 points, and the Green Machine was out in force to show its support.
Starpoint and Niagara Wheatfield treated fans to a doozy as well, the host Spartans escaping with a 35-34 victory.
Tyler Beback scored eight points to lead the Spartans while Tyler Schwagler and Conner Lauffer added six apiece and Thomas Browne chipped in five. Logan Mt. Pleasant led the Falcons on both ends of the floor, and Ian Strope came up clutch late, hitting back-to-back shots with under a minute left to pull NW within 1.
Newfane took care of business hosting Kenmore East, 42-34. Sixth-year player Matt Krause scored his final basket in front of the home crowd, flexing for the fans one last time. Mike Olka led the team in scoring and sprint speed, while Dylan Schlager and Jasmine Swandon were strong contributors on the defensive end.
North Tonawanda also won, traveling to Pioneer and coming away with a 38-28 victory. Anthony Rizzo led the Lumberjacks in scoring while Alexander DeMallie knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Ava Whitmire controlled the game with her passing and was front and center in the halftime dance line.
Grand Island and Medina were less fortunate, giving their all in a pair of losses.
The Vikings were shorthanded in a 54-40 final against visiting Amherst, but still got 10 points from Jacob Mazeh and a great all-around performance from spark plug Savannah Bukowski (4 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals).
The Mustangs were tamed by host Williamsville, 30-27, despite 10 points from Malikiah McGill and eight more from Jackson Touhey. Thomas Miesch added five points and his usual dominance on the glass.
The semifinals continue today, with Lockport playing at 4:45 p.m. at Pembroke.
The championships and annual culmination events will be held Thursday at Lancaster and Starpoint.
Lew-Port (Bracket I) and Newfane (Bracket J) both play at 4 p.m. at Lancaster, where North Tonawanda (Bracket F) will take on the winner of Lockport-Pembroke at 5:15.
Starpoint will be home for its championship (Bracket H) at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.