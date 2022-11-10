YOUNGSTOWN — Nineteen Lewiston-Porter players are officially rostered, but they won’t be alone on their trip to states.
Playing soccer for the Lancers isn’t just a four-year stint. Relationships are developed and the pride within the program carries for many who are decades removed and miles away. Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney is part of email chains after games and can expect his phone to buzz often after big wins.
The current players are aware of the history of Lew-Port soccer, partly because there are few people who love the program more than Sweeney. He was a ballboy for the team growing up and then was a senior on the 1990 team that went to states. If someone wants to know a record or statistic, Sweeney often has it on the tip of his tongue.
When the Lancers take the field against Section IX’s Our Lady of Lourdes in a Class B semifinal at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Goshen High School, they are carrying the banner for themselves first, but also for former players who never had a similar opportunity.
“I hear from some of those former players, they’re proud of what this team is doing and excited to see that, as well,” Sweeney said. “(Players’) heads are in the season that they’re in and I think there’s a certain maturity with some of them who have prior seasons of tough losses, but I don’t think about those past seasons.
“There’s moments of reflection, without a doubt, in the memory of those guys they played with. Just because they’re in the past doesn’t mean they aren’t meaningful.”
Sweeney and assistant coach Andy Leardini — who was teammates with Sweeney in 1990 and was the top player on Lew-Port’s last state-bound team in 1993 — aren’t itching to share their memories with this year’s crop. They want them to make their moments to share on whatever communication device is concocted by time they’re old and balding.
“I care a lot and I’m invested in it,” Sweeney said. “It’s easy to do that when you have kids who do it as well. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of kids who put sweat equity, emotional investment and hard work to carry the program to do as well as it has. … It’s something to take pride in and I think the kids are kind of tapped into that, but we don’t speak about it a lot.”
Sometimes it’s hard not to speak about the past with Leardini on the sidelines. Not only is he one of the best players ever at Lew-Port, but one of the most successful high school players in New York State history.
Leardini’s 139 career goals are second all-time in Section VI and still ranks fifth in the state, while his 51 goals in 1993 are the 15th-most in a single season in the state. There also happen to be three other Leardinis on the team, with son Drew and nephews Joe and Nick.
Drew knows his father’s records and history, but he’s looking for the one accomplishment Andy never found.
“He always brags about his goal records,” Drew quipped. “So a state championship would be really nice because that’s what he didn’t get.”
So there may not be any personal stories shared from the coaches to the players this weekend, it’s almost certain the topic of Lew-Port soccer history arises at some point. After all, the unbeaten Lancers have made it clear the trip isn’t a vacation.
“To get to this point, to get through Section VI, is a great accomplishment,” Andy said, “but our goal is to continue to win and bring back a state championship to Lewiston-Porter, for not only these kids, but for the coaches, for the parents, for the grandparents, who have sat in these conditions for decades and enjoyed soccer.”
