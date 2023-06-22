Over the last nine months, there have been plenty of memorable performances from all scholastic sports in our Greater Niagara region.
To celebrate the end of the school year, I will release four separate top-10 lists, both individually and overall teams, boys and girls.
In this final installment, here are our top-10 boys teams.
10) Niagara Falls baseball
Rob Augustino and the Wolverines clinched a second consecutive Niagara Frontier League title with a 12-2 record and their fifth overall dating back to 2012. Niagara Falls were one out away from playing for a sectional championship in their backyard at Sal Maglie Stadium but lost on a walk-off to Lancaster in semifinal action, 4-3.
Led by a trio of seniors in Connor Burkestone, Dom Hickok and NFL Player of the Year Jude Lowry, the Wolverines outscored their opponents, 123-49 (6.8 runs per game) and were 10-0 when they scored five or more runs in a contest. Add in the duo of Burkestone and Lowry, who combined for a 9-1 record, a 1.12 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 80.1 innings of work.
Niagara Falls finished its season with a 14-3-1 and will now look to replace 11 seniors.
9) Medina football
A pair of significant injuries to seniors Noah Skinner (foot fracture) and Chris Johnson (torn ACL) plus a critical fumble inside Fredonia territory late in the second half left Medina on the doorstep in regards to playing for the Section VI Class C championship at Highmark Stadium. Regardless, it was still a great season for the Mustangs and their fans.
Head coach Eric Valley’s team finished 8-2 overall, clinched a third consecutive Class C North title and secured home-field advantage in the postseason before the 29-22 semifinal heartbreaker against the Hillbillies.
Skinner put together one of the best single-season performances in recent memory in Section VI as he scored 27 touchdowns and dashed for 1,470 yards — both top-five finishes — on just 148 carries and averaged an astounding 9.9 yards per carry. As a unit, which included senior quarterback Aiden Pitts and junior and Akron commit Roosevelt Mitchell at left tackle, the Mustangs scored 55 touchdowns and averaged 393 yards and 33 points per game.
Defensively, Medina posted 18 sacks, 10 fumbles recoveries and forced an additional eight fumbles.
8) Niagara Wheatfield soccer
The red-and-black and coach John Coulter soared during the postseason.
Goals from Noah Siford and Vinnie DiBello and a 13-save shutout by goalkeeper Connor West were enough for the Falcons to clinch their second Section VI title in four years in a 2-0 victory over Grand Island Oct. 29 in West Seneca. Days later, Niagara Wheatfield made even more program history as they appeared in the Far West Regional for the first time ever before its season ended at the hands of Section V’s Spencerport in a 4-1 finish.
DiBello, the Western New York and Niagara Frontier League player of the year, leaves Sanborn as statistically the best player in school history. He now holds the program records in goals scored for a career (67) and a single season (35) and scored in 15 games.
Niagara Wheatfield finished its season with a 13-4-1 record.
7) Roy-Hart baseball
2019 was the last time Roy-Hart won a sectional championship. But to Jim Heiderman and the Rams, it felt like an eternity, especially after coming up short to Medina in each of the last two seasons.
This spring, Roy-Hart completed its goal with a 5-1 victory over Fredonia in the Section VI Class B2 championship May 27 on Grand Island, their sixth appearance in the big game dating back to 2017.
Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year and All-Western New York Small Schools Pitcher of the Year Thomas Russo III threw his fifth complete game of the season in the win, striking out 10 batters and allowing only two hitters. Teammate Zach Walker complimented this with a two-run single in the fourth inning to get the Rams’ bats going.
Roy-Hart’s season came to a close in a 10-0 six-inning loss to eventual state champion Depew in the Class B championship game Memorial Day at Sal Maglie Stadium. Another key contributor was junior Brayden Hy, who batted .452 and had six multi-RBI games for the Rams. Roy-Hart finished its season with a 17-5 record.
6) Lockport track
With Tim Willett and Dan Langendorfer overseeing the program, Lockport roared their way to a pair of state qualifiers and plenty of top finishes in Section VI this spring.
In a last minute change, sophomore Tanner Gurnett joined veterans Kyree Jones, Sam Marquez and Zion Cheatham and won the Division I 4x400 relay at the state qualifier June 3 in West Seneca with a time of 3 minutes, 26.86 seconds. The following weekend at the state championships in Middletown, the quartet finished ninth overall with a time of 3:28.48.
Cheatham also reached states as he won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.13 at the state qualifier and then placed 12th overall at states (49.95).
Lockport also won three events at the NFL championships in late May at Lewiston-Porter High School, including the 4x100 relay of Cheatham, Marquez, junior Shay Williams and sophomore Tray Thompson (44.04).
Lockport had 16 different athletes receive All-NFL honors, including sophomore Matthew Towns and senior Jason Green, who both competed in the triple jump event. Towns, a first-team selection, finished third at state qualifiers (43-2), while Green, a second-team selection, placed fourth (42-9.)
5) Lew-Port basketball
In what was their best season since 2018-19, Patrick Krawczyk and the Lancers won their second Section VI Class B1 championship for the second time in four years and won 20 games.
Jalen Duff had a memorable reunion with the Lancers in his senior campaign, controlling the tempo of the offense and averaging a sectional best 27.8 points per game and finished as the Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year and fifth all-time in Western New York scoring.
Bobby Beilein’s three-point shooting elevated as he finished with 76 3-pointers, tied for second in the section and averaged 20 points per game.
As a unit, Lew-Port averaged 70.0 points per game, only behind Health Sciences among all Section VI teams, and recorded well over 200 3-pointers and nearly 300 assists and steals.
Lew-Port’s magical season, which included an upset win over Niagara Falls in mid-January, ended in a 64-63 overtime loss to Fredonia in the Class B cross-over game. The Lancers finished 20-4 overall.
4) Niagara Falls basketball
Before transitioning to an independent schedule and Class AAA status this upcoming winter, Niagara Falls certainly provided a show in the 2022-23 campaign.
With a return to the old-school blue-collar defensive approach, the Wolverines and head coach Carlos Bradberry won their 17th NFL championship since 2000 and won the Section VI Class AA crown for the first time since 2019 in a rematch with Jamestown.
In his one-year return, senior James Robinson was a major contributor as he led the team in points (16.7) and rebounds (11.4), had 18 double-doubles and a highlight reel of plays. Classmate Davon Wade was the ‘X’ factor and quietly averaged 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and shot 60% from the floor while Nick Estell grew as a point guard with 11.2 points and 3.4 assists per game despite missing six games due to injury.
As a unit, Niagara Falls averaged 65.5 points per game, shot 56.5% from the fioor and were one of just 11 programs with 300+ assists. Niagara Falls finished its season in the Far West Regionals against Section V’s Victor and 21-3 overall.
3) Starpoint hockey
Clayton Wilson and company showed once again why the Spartans are still top dog in Niagara County hockey this winter.
With balanced scoring and stellar goaltending from senior Richie Gareau, Starpoint won a second consecutive sectional championship and the program’s third in a four-year span with an 8-3 win over Niagara Wheatfield in February at KeyBank Center.
The Spartans had nine seniors on their roster, including the top scoring line of Alec Kirk, William Mainstone and Justin Bull, who combined for 64 goals, 89 assists and 149 points this winter. Gareau started 17 games in net and finished with a 1.28 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.
Starpoint’s season came to a close in the regional round against Section X’s Salmon River after trying to return to the state final four and 18-6 overall.
2) Starpoint wrestling
The end of the season came abruptly, but Steve Hart and the Spartans won their first state championship.
First, Starpoint defeated Niagara Wheatfield and clinched the Section VI Division I Dual Meet championship. Then, the Spartans avenged their semifinal loss against Section IX’s Minisink Valley and, as the No. 2 seed, defeated the top-seed Warriors in the state finals at SRC Arena in Syracuse. This came after a down-to-the-wire victory against Section XIII’s Wantagh in the semifinals.
A pair of brothers led the way for the Spartans in the unexpected abbreviated season. Senior Matt Caldwell went 37-6 overall, won his first 21 matches and won the Section VI Class A title in the 215-pound bracket. Younger brother Zach exploded to finish 41-6 this year and was the Class A and ECIC champion at 152.
Army commit Gage LaPlante had a strong junior campaign and finished 37-5 and won the Class A title at 160 and placed eighth at the Powerade tournament. Younger brother Griffin not only went over the 100-win mark for his career but finished as a sectional champion at 138.
1) Lewiston-Porter soccer
The Lancers ended a generational drought, which is why they are at the top of this list.
With long-time coach Rick Sweeney at the helm, the green-and-white won the Section VI Class B championship and then advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1993.
Drew Leardini stole the show and scored the game-tying and then the golden goal in a 2-1 win against Lafayette International as part of a Section VI-best 99-point campaign in his junior year. His 39 goals were the second most this season and the 14th all-time in sectional history.
Eli Veltri then kept the season going in the Far West Regional with a pair of goals in a 2-0 win against Livonia to enter the final four.
Nathan Russell was stellar in net as he recorded 16 of his 38 career shutouts, now the new school record and allowed just nine goals this season. Dom Massaro was the heart and soul of the team and scored 21 goals this season, including the penalty kick against Section IX’s Our Lady of Lourdes in the state semifinals, a 3-1 loss, at Goshen High School.
The Lancers finished its season with a 21-1-1 record.
