Over the last nine months, there have been plenty of memorable performances from all scholastic sports in our Greater Niagara region.
To celebrate the end of the school year, I will release four separate top-10 lists, both individually and overall teams, boys and girls.
As we move past the halfway point, here are our top-10 girls teams.
10) North Tonawanda bowling
The Lumberjacks had one of their best winters in years by bringing some hardware back to the Lumberyard under head coach Hannah Brocklehurst. With a 12-0 record, NT won the Niagara Frontier League title for the first time since winning in consecutive years in 2010-11 and then splitting with Niagara Falls in 2011-12.
Then behind four bowlers who knocked over 1,000 pins each, the Lumberjacks won the Section VI Division I championship by out-edging Kenmore by only 104 pins, 5,429-5,325, February 15 at Airport Lanes. This marked NT’s first sectional title for the first time since 2019 and the third consecutive season where they had the highest score among all Class B schools.
Bridget Cake led the way for NT in knocked pins per game (205.61) and total pins (7,402), second best among all Section VI female bowlers.
9) Starpoint basketball
After a winless season two years ago, Megan Reed and the Spartan transformed into a team capable of a lengthy postseason run. Without a single senior in the lineup and seven returnees from one year ago, the Spartans finished the campaign with a 15-8 record and went toe-to-toe with Williamsville South in the Class A2 sectional final. The 15 wins also surpassed the program’s 12-win efforts in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
One significant reason for the Spartans’ rise to the sectional final was the strong play of sophomore Megan Milleville. The 6-2 center averaged 8.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Her 268 rebounds ranked sixth in Section VI and had double-digit rebounds 16 times. Plus, she posted nine double-doubles, including a 19-point, 19-rebound game against the Billies.
In the backcourt, sophomore Sophia Waliszewski and junior Ava Anastasi — the lone returnee that winless season — complimented each other’s play in the backcourt. Anastasi led Starpoint in scoring with 12.3 points per game and ranked 16th among all section players in made 3-pointers (54). Waliszewski finished second in the section in steals (132) and inside the top 20 in assists (77) all while scoring 8.2 points per game.
8) KenGI-Port hockey
Now known as Kenmore / Grand Island / Lockport, the program and long-time coach Jeff Orlowski won its seventh Section VI championship title with a 4-0 win against Niagara County in February at Cornerstone Arena. By scoring two goals in the opening 23 seconds of play, KenGI-Port hoisted its second title in as many years in what is now its ninth overall appearance in the big game in 13 seasons.
Grand Island’s Madison Flory was named a first-team All-Federation member after recording 19 goals and 40 points, including seven game-winners. Fellow Viking Isabella Jayme tallied 18 goals and 34 points, including three power-play goals.
Kenmore West’s Emiliana Cassillo led the team with 20 goals and Lockport’s Shaft sisters, Izzy and Savanna, quietly combined for seven goals and 11 assists to build depth. Between the pipes, Carolyn Bourgeault (Kenmore West) finished with a 0.72 GAA and a 12-2-1 record in her final campaign.
KenGI-Port finished 18-2-1 overall following a 4-2 loss to Section III’s Clinton in the state semifinals.
7) Lockport track and field
Despite just missing out to Niagara Wheatfield to bring home the Niagara Frontier League title, the Lions had an impressive outing when postseason time came around.
With a brand-new team of freshman Arden Anterline, eighth-grader Leah Gaskill, sophomore Amari Germany and junior Melia Towns, Lockport won the 4x400-meter relay event at the Section VI Class AA championships with a time of 4 minutes, 10.58 seconds in West Seneca. Then on June 3, the quartet returned to West Seneca West High School, improved and won the Section VI state qualifier (4:05.47), besting Orchard Park by over two seconds.
The Lions then finished 11th overall at the state championships the following weekend in Middletown with a time of 4:08.32. Towns also competed in the long jump at states and finished in 15th place with a distance of 14 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Under the watch of Tim Willett, Dan Langendorfer and the entire coaching staff, 13 total athletes were named to the Niagara Frontier League teams, including five to the first-team.
6) Niagara Wheatfield swimming
After placing fourth in the Niagara Frontier League standings, the Falcons turned it up a notch and had one of its best finishes in years. Collectively, Niagara Wheatfield finished 10th in the state championships in November in Webster.
Junior Mira Keller became the school’s first ever state champion in girls swimming when she won the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:03.76, the fastest out of all NYSPHSAA participants. Keller then finished second in the 100 freestyle (51.59).
Niagara Wheatfield’s 200 medley relay team of Keller, Ava Pauly, Sarah Carlson and Hannah McCulley later swam to a seventh place finish (1:51.28). These four and teammate Sophia Patterson all received honors from the Niagara Frontier League at the end of the season.
5) Lewiston-Porter basketball
The Lancers and coach Dick Lindamer had to retool their lineup with talented yet youthful playmakers to surround senior Sophie Auer.
The success kept going in Youngstown as Lew-Port won its third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title and advanced to the Class B crossover game for the second time in as many years before falling to Depew.
Auer, who will now continue her career at Division II Daemen, walked away as the program’s new all-time scoring leader with 1,491 career points, a milestone that was held by Meghan House since 1998 and averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Aliza Whitehead emerged as a key contributor as she averaged 12.5 points per game and had 13 more 3-pointers (46) than anyone in the NFL. The Lancers finished with an 18-5 record.
4) Niagara Wheatfield softball
Led by long-time head coach Kevin Schucker, the Falcons continued to rumble.
First, Niagara Wheatfield defended its Niagara Frontier League title with a 14-0 record, their third since 2019 and fourth overall dating back to 2012.
The Falcons then moved past West Seneca West in a 17-1 playoff win in Sanborn to advance to the Class A1 championship, which ended in a 1-0 defeat against perennial power Williamsville East.
Junior Julia Kwitchoff and freshman Gianna Graber both received accolades from the NFL. Kwitchoff was named the league’s player of the year after she batted .571 and drove in 31 runs along with five home runs.
In the circle, Graber recorded a 13-1 record, a 1.07 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 98 innings of work plus a .486 batting average and 16 RBI. Fellow freshman Lindsey Tylec delivered one of her three home runs this season in the playoff against West along with a .536 average, 24 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Niagara Wheatfield, who averaged 8.6 runs per game, finished the season 18-3.
3) Greater Niagara region wrestling
In what was a historic winter that ended with the inaugural state invitational, this sport is growing among young women across Western New York and especially in the Greater Niagara region.
In the invitational, 14 of the 32 wrestlers from WNY who were invited represented the region, including Niagara Wheatfield seventh-grader Gabriella Barone, who finished as the 100-pound state champion after pinning four opponents. Newfane seventh-grader Alexa Doxey was the region’s other state finalist as she finished as the 126 runner-up.
Freshman Ava Bragg finished third in the 145 bracket, sophomore Khayme J’Maxwell finished fifth in the 185 bracket to place for Lockport. North Tonawanda also sent a trio in Doris Baker (third in 185) and the McCarley sisters, Hannah and Breanna, placed fourth and sixth, respectively in the 107 bracket. And for Lew-Port, Meghan and Gwyneth Edwards also appeared at the state tournament and will continue their careers at John Carroll University next fall.
What was most exciting part of all this was the fact the Niagara Frontier League offered a combined girls wrestling team this winter for the first time ever. Featuring girls from Lew-Port, NT and Niagara Wheatfield, the NFL competed against Chautauqua Lake in the Wolfpack Cup event on Jan. 17 at Niagara County Community College.
The future is bright for girls wrestling too in the region, as six of the wrestlers who were sent to Syracuse will still be in ninth grade or below when school resumes in September.
2) Starpoint cross country
The Spartans won the Section VI Class B1 championship for the first time since 2011 by nipping second-place Hamburg, 42-44. This is also the 10th sectional title in program history.
Freshman Shannon Zugelder and sophomore Annabella Pacouloute led the way and posted the top-two overall times in Class B. The Spartans also got a ninth-place finish from Sophia Waliszewski while Megan Zupo and Gurmann Kaur also had strong outings to lead the Spartans to the championship.
Starpoint then finished seventh in the team standings at the state championships on Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona Sherrill High School. Zugelder placed 12th in the Class B race in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 20:03.7.
1) Lewiston-Porter soccer
After watching long-time coach Norm Forney retire a week before the season began, long-time JV coach Emily Brook was promoted. And after a 4-4 start to the season, the Lancers picked up speed and won the Section VI overall Class B title (a 7-0 win over Fredonia) for the second time in as many years and the program’s fourth in seven seasons.
This came after upsetting top-seeded City Honors in the B1 finals, the fourth time they won the class crown in five years. Lew-Port’s season then came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, a 3-2 loss against Section V’s Bath-Haverling, on Nov. 5 at Niagara Wheatfield High School in Sanborn.
In just a 26-second span late in the second half, eighth-grader Elisabeth Gray tied the game at 2-2 before Haverling’s Ella Yartym completed her hat trick to end the Lancers’ season.
Senior Sophie Auer tallied 40 goals and 102 points, second behind only Grand Island’s Ella Rudney in both categories among Section VI players. Junior Elina Kunik finished with 19 goals and 58 points while senior Jordan Niccola had 13 goals and 40 points. This also marked the last season for goalkeeper Rebecaa Hoffman, who finished with a 2.11 goals against average and a 61.2 save percentage for her senior season.
Lew-Port finished the season with a 14-5, won 10 of their last 11 contests and outscored opponents 25-5 in the postseason.
