BUFFALO — Lewiston-Porter had an itch only a game could scratch. And it deployed a full-court press that clawed a major season-opening win.
For most of the first half, Nichols could not solve the relentless trapping press and the Lancers turned turnovers into points. The Vikings scored the first points of the game on a 3-pointer by Lillian Colpoys and were blanked the remainder of the quarter as Lew-Port built a 15-point lead that grew to 27 at halftime of a 68-45 win.
The opening minutes of the game were helter skelter for both teams, but once the Lancers settled in, there was little Nichols could do to slow the momentum.
“We had great energy in the first half, and when you’re a pressing transition team, that extra step makes all the difference in the world,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “We’ve been itching to play, it’s been a long time and the girls were ready. They wanted to get the season off to a good start.”
Although defense built the lead, Lew-Port’s 3-point shooting blew the game open. It connected on five shots from beyond the arc and 11 for the game. The Lancers could not even miss half-court buzzer-beaters, as Sarah Woods drained a shot just inside the centercourt stripe to end the first half and Tessa Schuey drilled another at the end of the third quarter.
Four players finished in double figures, led by Schuey’s game-high 17 points. Woods had 15 with three 3-pointers, while Sophie Auer also pitched in 15 points. Sophomore Aliza Whitehead added 13 points.
“If we get consistent perimeter play, we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” Lindamer said. “We’re quick, we defend pretty well — although there were some things I didn’t love in the second half — but if we can get that perimeter game going, we’ll be tough to play against.”
Brianna Barr-Buday led Nichols (2-2) with 12 points and Colpoys tossed in 11.
Lew-Port hosts Kenmore West to open its Niagara Frontier League slate at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.